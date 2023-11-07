Clearwave Fiber Introduces New Pricing Approach

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Consistent with its commitment to provide Internet speed and reliability customers will love from a company they can trust, Clearwave Fiber announces its "Everyday Pricing" structure. Some Internet service providers acquire new residential customers at a rate that automatically increases after 6, 12, or 24 months. With "Everyday Pricing," Clearwave Fiber has moved away from that approach.

Clearwave Fiber announces a single price point instead of one price now and another price a year from now.
Clearwave Fiber was founded with a mission to bring 100% Fiber Internet to previously underserved communities. "Our 'Everyday Pricing' approach is meant to simplify the purchase process for customers. Now they can assess the value of our Internet service at a single price point instead of one price now and another price a year from now," said Shelley Hallier, Clearwave Fiber's Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Remote work and education, streaming, gaming, smart home technology and multiple device connectivity all require robust, reliable connections. Offering gigabit download and upload speeds, Clearwave Fiber brings 10 times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet has become increasingly critical to modern households and businesses. Clearwave Fiber is also proud to participate in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which provides a benefit of up to $30 per month toward Internet service for qualified households.

"With consumer rate plans starting at just $34.99 a month, we're confident that we have the right mix of offers to meet the needs of virtually any Clearwave Fiber-served household at a straightforward and attractive price," said Hallier.

Clearwave Fiber is committed to providing a hassle-free, high-quality Fiber data connection to thousands of homes and businesses across its growing footprint. The company has built almost 10,000 route miles of Fiber in the Southeast and Midwest United States, with a goal to bring the fastest and most advanced Internet available to more than 500,000 locations by the end of 2026.

About Clearwave Fiber
Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a more than 10,000 route-mile Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Georgia. Committed to deploying 100% Fiber Internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 400 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Instagram, X,  LinkedIn and YouTube.

We are committed to the communities we serve and are proud to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program to help make Internet service more affordable and accessible. clearwavefiber.com/ACP

