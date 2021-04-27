Clearwave Named a Winner of ACG's Middle Market Growth Awards

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave, a healthcare technology industry leader in digital patient engagement solutions, was selected today as the winner of the Growth Engine Award by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) and its Middle Market Growth Awards program.

The Growth Engine Award honors a middle-market company that achieved remarkable growth over the past year, either through M&A activities, organically, by location expansion or through the addition of new products and services.

"This award represents the incredible, cohesive work of the Clearwave team. It reflects the team's commitment to our customers coupled with a shared dedication to creating better patient experiences," said Mike Lamb, CEO of Clearwave. "Clearwave's reputation for innovation and excellence continues to attract more and more hospitals, healthcare systems and specialty practices seeking best-in-class technology to improve patient engagement and increase productivity and profitability."

Clearwave is enjoying a period of tremendous growth, fueled in part by its recent acquisition of Odoro, a leading provider of digital patient access solutions. With the integration of Odoro into Clearwave's award-winning technology platform, the company has created a seamless and comprehensive patient engagement solution that empowers customers to elevate the quality of engagement and improve outcomes for millions of patients nationwide.

"At every level in the organization, customer success is the number one priority," said Roberto Munoz at Frontier Growth and Clearwave board member. "Every relationship is a partnership. The team takes an 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to support their customers and deliver what they need, when they need it. This customer-first culture is grabbing the healthcare industry's attention."

Says Kathryn Mulligan, editor-in-chief of ACG's Middle Market Growth magazine, "The awards applications showed the resilience of middle-market businesses as they overcame adversity and the role they play in creating and preserving jobs. The hard work and creativity that it took to steer these companies through a global pandemic are remarkable and a cause for celebration."

ACG reaches its audience through Middle Market Growth, the award-winning, official publication of the Association for Corporate Growth. Middle Market Growth launched in 2013 as a suite of publications. By 2017, it had evolved into a quarterly magazine focused on emerging trends, best practices and thought leadership. This was the magazine's first awards program.

About Clearwave

Since 2004, Clearwave has been the healthcare industry's most comprehensive patient engagement platform. Its technology has empowered specialty practices and health systems to improve profitability, productivity and patient access. Healthcare organizations choose Clearwave for its ability to simplify patient scheduling, expedite intake, automate insurance eligibility verification and create true financial transparency for both patient and practice. Clearwave helps practices accelerate cash flow and improve digital patient access. We've scheduled, checked in and verified eligibility for more than 100 million patients across the US, and those numbers are growing daily. To learn more about Clearwave, request a demo or meet us at clearwaveinc.com.

SOURCE Clearwave, Inc.

Related Links

http://clearwaveinc.com

