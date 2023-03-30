CLEARWAVE NAMED TO THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION'S LIST OF 2023 METRO ATLANTA TOP WORKPLACES

Patient Revenue Platform Company Recognized by Employees as a Top Place to Work

ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave today announced The Atlanta Journal-Constitution named the company a Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2023 award winner. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's annual Top Workplaces program recognizes the top companies and organizations to work for in Atlanta.

Top Workplace winners are selected solely based on anonymous employee feedback concerning 15 unique culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection. The confidential survey was administered by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC .

"Our people are the core of our company, and we maintain a commitment to ensuring they feel valued and heard, while building a workplace culture founded on collaboration, teamwork and fun," said Clearwave CEO Mike Lamb. "To be named to the Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces list is truly a special honor, as it validates our efforts across the board and lets us know that our people enjoy working at Clearwave – and that is our ultimate goal."

Clearwave is one of only 175 companies that were named to this year's list, showing its ongoing dedication to helping employees thrive. "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

At the core, Clearwave is committed to superior client onboarding and ongoing client success with an unsurpassed client-partner relationship through clearwaveCARE. Backing Clearwave's ability to stay client-centered is its dedicated employee base, which is the ultimate asset to ongoing company, client and partner success.

To learn more about Clearwave, visit: https://www.clearwaveinc.com/.

Clearwave is the Patient Revenue Platform for High-Growth Practices. Clearwave provides a purpose-built platform turbo-charged to enable practices to grow revenue, increase point-of-service collections and accelerate patient acquisition and retention. Specialty medical practices use Clearwave to enhance patient self-scheduling, streamline patient registration and intake, automate patient communications, and create true financial transparency for both patient and practice alike through real-time, automated insurance verification.

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

