Clearwave Named to The Software Report's "Top 100 Software Companies of 2023" List

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave today announced it has been included in The Software Report's list of the "Top 100 Software Companies of 2023." Now in its fourth year, this prestigious list recognizes companies that are making a significant impact on the software industry within their specific domains while providing exceptional value to their customers.

List selection is based on a rigorous review of nomination feedback received as well as in-depth research into a company's background, which includes publicly available information as well as insights from platforms such as Glassdoor, G2, Capterra and other sources. The Software Report considers a multitude of factors, including product functionality, customer satisfaction, corporate reputation, innovative capabilities, organizational depth, ESG involvement and long-term viability, among numerous other criteria.

"Being recognized as a 'Top 100 Software Company' is a testament to the talent of our team and their steadfast dedication to creating innovative software that makes a difference for healthcare practices, healthcare employees and patients," said Clearwave's Chief Technology Officer, Saji Rajasekharan. "We will continue to do what we do best, which is continuously innovate to empower healthcare practices to become high-growth powerhouses by optimizing the patient experience."

Clearwave's patient revenue platform™, Clearwave Core, is purpose-built for high-growth practices. It's uniquely tuned to the pre-visit, visit and post-visit patient engagement needs of these leading practices. The platform features patient self-scheduling, streamlined patient registration and intake, automated patient communications and true financial transparency for both the patient and practice alike through real-time, automated insurance verification. With Clearwave Core, practices can increase point-of-service collections, accelerate patient acquisition and retention, optimize overall business operations and capture revenue at every patient touchpoint to fuel growth.

"The healthcare industry is going through its share of challenges – from churn and rising labor costs, to inflation and an uncertain economy," said Clearwave CEO Mike Lamb. "Our job is to help healthcare practices drive revenue and enhance patient engagement regardless of the external factors happening around them. This said, our software is designed with one goal in mind: to enable healthcare practices to fuel growth while providing the experience that today's patients require. Being honored by The Software Report is recognition of our hard work and commitment to helping practices prioritize the patient experience and find ways to put revenue back into their practice."

To see the complete list of the "Top 100 Software Companies of 2023," read the announcement from The Software Report. To learn more about Clearwave, visit: https://www.clearwaveinc.com/.

ABOUT CLEARWAVE

Clearwave is the Patient Revenue Platform for High-Growth Practices. Clearwave provides a purpose-built platform turbo-charged to enable practices to grow revenue, increase point-of-service collections and accelerate patient acquisition and retention. Specialty healthcare practices use Clearwave to enhance patient self-scheduling, streamline patient registration and intake, automate patient communications, and create true financial transparency for both patient and practice alike through real-time, automated insurance verification. At the core, Clearwave is committed to superior client onboarding and ongoing client success with an unsurpassed client-partner relationship through clearwaveCARE. Unlock your practice's growth potential with Clearwave today, www.clearwaveinc.com.

