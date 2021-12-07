Clearwave Welcomes Bill Otten as Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave , a healthcare technology industry leader in digital patient engagement solutions, today announced the appointment of Bill Otten as Chief Revenue Officer. Bill joins Clearwave from leading healthcare savings account (HSA) provider HealthEquity Inc., where he served as Executive Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Bill will be responsible for driving Clearwave's revenue growth, identifying strategic opportunities for business expansion, deepening customer relationships and scaling the sales organization to fulfill the increasing demand for Clearwave's patient engagement solutions.

"With today's medical practices and health systems adopting technology at a record pace, the call for patient engagement solutions and the opportunity for Clearwave is greater than ever," said Clearwave CEO Mike Lamb. "To capitalize effectively, we need to scale and empower our sales organization accordingly. Bill is the sales leader we've been looking for to drive this effort. His remarkable track record building and enabling high-performance sales teams and his focus on fostering strong, long-lasting customer relationships will be essential as we transition to the next stage of our growth as a company."

Bill brings more than 30 years of experience in B2B technology and services – specifically, healthcare, human resources and payroll, and financial services solutions. Prior to his role at HealthEquity, he served as Vice President of Sales, Added Value Services, and held multiple other executive sales positions during his 14-year tenure at Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), the global leader in outsourced Human Capital Management Services. Earlier in his career, Bill co-founded financial services firm Interlink Capital, where he served in the roles of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"Having spent the most recent chapter of my career in healthcare, I've seen first-hand the digital transformation that's shaping this industry and the incredible impact it's having on the provider community," said Bill. "Medical practices, health systems and hospitals are turning to technology to help them drive down costs, operate more efficiently and compete more effectively, while still providing the best possible experience and outcomes for their patients. Clearwave is uniquely positioned to help these businesses achieve those objectives today and future-proof their operations for whatever lies ahead. I'm excited to help Clearwave take advantage of this opportunity and support our customers in their own growth initiatives."

About Clearwave

Since 2004, Clearwave has been the healthcare industry's most comprehensive patient engagement platform. Its technology has empowered specialty practices and health systems to improve profitability, productivity and patient access. Healthcare organizations choose Clearwave for its ability to simplify patient scheduling, expedite intake, automate insurance eligibility verification and create true financial transparency for both patient and practice. Clearwave helps practices accelerate cash flow and improve digital patient access. We've scheduled, checked in and verified eligibility for more than 100 million patients across the US, and those numbers are growing daily. To learn more, meet us at clearwaveinc.com .

SOURCE Clearwave, Inc.