Clearway Pain Solutions Expands to Texas, Providing Comprehensive Pain Relief to Dallas Area Residents

Mani Hashemi, MD - Double board certified pain management specialist in Addison, TX

Leading the Addison office will be Dr. Mani Hashemi, a board-certified pain management specialist with experience in treating various pain conditions. Dr. Hashemi and the Clearway team are committed to providing patients with personalized, innovative treatments designed to reduce pain and improve quality of life. The Addison clinic will offer a full range of pain relief services, utilizing the latest medical techniques and state-of-the-art technologies.

"At Clearway, we understand the physical and emotional toll that chronic pain can take on an individual's life. Our mission is to help people find relief and regain their quality of life through compassionate care and innovative treatment options," said Dr. Hashemi. Clearway Pain Solutions now operates in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Alabama, and Texas, and will soon open new locations in Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia, expanding its comprehensive pain management services across the East Coast and Southeast regions of the United States.

Clearway Pain Solutions is known for its patient-centered approach, offering customized treatment plans for individuals suffering from conditions such as back pain, arthritis, nerve pain, and post-surgical pain. The new Addison location will provide Dallas-area residents with convenient access to the same exceptional standard of care that has earned Clearway a trusted reputation in other regions.

The opening of the Addison office is part of Clearway Pain Solutions' broader strategy to expand westward, bringing its expertise to more communities across the country. "We have identified Dallas as a key growth market for Clearway. We anticipate developing a substantial presence in the Dallas region and in other regions of Texas over time," said Dr. Ira Kornbluth, President of Clearway Pain Solutions. In fact, Clearway is set to open another Texas office later this year at 2560 Central Park Avenue, Suite 340, in Flower Mound, Texas.

Clearway is now accepting appointments for the Addison office, located just outside of Dallas at 17051 N Dallas Pkwy, Suite 320, Addison, TX 75001, and is eager to serve patients from across the region. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.clearwaypain.com/addison or call 855-527-7246 (PAIN).

About Clearway Pain Solutions

Clearway Pain Solutions is a leading provider of comprehensive pain management services, with locations across the United States. Our mission is to alleviate pain and improve quality of life through personalized, innovative care. We specialize in the treatment of chronic pain, offering a range of services and techniques including interventional pain management procedures, medication management, and physical therapy, ensuring a multidisciplinary approach to pain relief. Our board-certified physicians and specialists are committed to advancing pain management services through our practices, education and research. For more information, please visit https://clearwaypain.com/.

