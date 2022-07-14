Clearway Pain Solutions Merges with Relievus Pain Management

Creates One of the Largest Multi-State Integrated Pain Solutions Organizations in the Country and Expands

Footprint in Mid-Atlantic

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Pain Solutions ("Clearway" or "the company") today announced it has merged with Relievus Pain Management ("Relievus"), creating one of the largest integrated pain solutions practices in the United States. The combined organization includes 143 practitioners practicing in 67 locations throughout six states and significantly expands the company's footprint into Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Relievus Logo

Relievus is based in Cherry Hill, NJ and was founded in 2008 by Dr. Young Lee. The practice is now comprised of 16 physicians, 19 advanced practitioners, five acupuncturists, three behavioral health professionals, and one physical therapist, treating patients in 19 locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

"I am excited to join these two extraordinary teams and continue providing excellent pain management care to the Mid-Atlantic Region," said Clearway Pain Solutions CEO, Dr. Damean Freas. "We are now able to offer greatly needed pain management services to more patients, attract and retain industry leading talent, and provide the most advanced treatments that make a real difference in our patients' lives."

"Over the last few years, we have conducted a comprehensive search for a partner with complementary goals that could help our practice expand and position us to continue to provide superior pain management services to the communities that we serve," said Dr. Lee. "Clearway is the right partner for us, and we are excited to become a part of the Clearway team and build upon the success Relievus has established over the past 14 years. Together, we believe Clearway and Relievus will become the preeminent pain management practice in the United States."

Clearway and Relievus will continue the work in their respective communities to act as trusted practice to send patients in need of specialized pain management. Both companies have a long history of effectively partnering with community physicians, Worker's Compensation carriers, and law firms to provide quality interventional pain management care for those they serve, and the companies will continue to deliver the state-of-the-art treatment options for patients suffering from chronic pain.

Clearway Pain Solutions will remain the flagship brand, with corporate headquarters in Annapolis, MD. The combined organization will leverage financial, operational, clinical, and technological resources as part of a national strategy to deliver excellence in comprehensive interventional pain management services.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Contact: Britni Cullen

855-527-7246

[email protected]

SOURCE Clearway Pain Solutions