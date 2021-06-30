Clearway Pain Solutions Merges with The Center for Pain

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Pain Solutions has merged with The Center for Pain creating one of the largest integrated pain solutions practices in the U.S. with 40 doctors and 59 clinical practitioners serving 43 locations in Maryland, Florida, Alabama, and Delaware.

"This is a celebration of two extraordinary teams joining together to bring clinical excellence to the communities of Alabama," says Clearway Pain Solutions CEO, Dr. Damean Freas. "We are now able to offer greatly needed pain management services to more patients, attract and retain the best talent and provide the most advanced treatments that make a real difference in our patients' lives."

The Center for Pain is based in Montgomery, Alabama and was founded in 1997 by Dr. David Herrick. The practice is now comprised of 5 physicians and 15 nurse practitioners /physician assistants treating patients in 6 locations in south central Alabama.

Clearway Pain Solutions is the flagship brand with the corporate headquarters in Annapolis, MD. The combined organization will leverage financial, operational, clinical, and technological resources as part of a national strategy to deliver excellence in comprehensive interventional pain management services. The Clearway platform also means more opportunity for doctors and clinical professionals who want to grow their careers and practice quality medicine in a supportive team environment.

Dr. Freas also explained that the broader Clearway Pain Solutions platform is good for those needing a trusted practice to send patients in need of specialized pain management. "The overall Clearway organization has a long history of effectively partnering with referring physician offices, Worker's Compensation carriers, and law firms needing quality interventional pain management care for those they serve. We will continue to deliver the state-of-the-art treatment options our community partners have come to expect, and our capabilities will only increase across all of our markets as a result of this merger."

Clearway is positioned to help address the opioid crisis in the communities they serve through its integrated, interventional approach to pain management where a multi-disciplinary team works together to not only alleviate pain but also solve the root causes of pain. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that over 70% of drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved opioids, killing nearly 50,000 people in one year alone1.

"For two decades, patients in pain were being prescribed highly addictive pain killers to manage their pain like there was a magic pill, sometimes with little to no integrated approaches or interventional treatments to address the root causes of pain," Dr. Freas added. "At Clearway, we're changing that for the better, and as a practicing pain care physician, it's very exciting to be part of a team that is helping to define the future of pain management."

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

