CLEARWELL DYNAMICS ANNOUNCES COO PROMOTION

Clearwell Dynamics, LLC

10 Jan, 2024, 18:59 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwell Dynamics, LLC, the preferred provider of well services and wellsite decommissioning, has promoted Daniel Hindes to Chief Operating Officer effective today.  Daniel previously served as Vice President of ClearWell and brings over 20 years of experience in energy services operations.

Prior to ClearWell, Daniel served as Vice President of Well Servicing for Pioneer Energy Services until being acquired by Patterson-UTI Energy and then ClearWell Dynamics. Daniel began his career at Key Energy Services after graduating from Texas A&M University with a degree in Information and Operations Management. In addition to ClearWell, Daniel serves as Co-Chair and on the Board of Directors for The Energy Workforce and Technology Council.

Roe Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of ClearWell Dynamics, stated, "Daniel's proven leadership and industry expertise have been invaluable to our team. Over the last two years, he helped us build ClearWell Dynamics to the best well servicing and wellsite decommissioning company in the lower 48. As COO, I have no doubt he will continue to improve our company and provide our customers with the service they have come to expect from this team."

About ClearWell Dynamics, LLC

ClearWell Dynamics, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, was established January 1, 2022, with the acquisition of Pioneer Well Services and Pioneer Wireline Services business lines from the former Pioneer Energy Services. ClearWell is a privately owned oilfield service company, specializing in well servicing and wellsite decommissioning. The company has approximately 600 field and corporate staff and continues to operate at 1250 NE Loop 410, Suite 1000, San Antonio, TX 78209.  For more information, visit https://clearwelldynamics.com/.

