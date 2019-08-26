ClearWorth Capital Expands Corpus Christi Presence with Acquisition of The Palm on South Padre

ClearWorth Capital, LLC

Aug 26, 2019, 08:36 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearWorth Capital is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of The Palm on South Padre, a 299-unit multifamily asset located in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The project fronts South Padre Island Drive and is near several significant demand drivers, including Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the Naval Air Station, and one of the largest health care and surgical centers in South Texas. Community amenities include two swimming pools, onsite dog park, and a large outdoor courtyard.

The Palm on South Padre
Unit interiors will receive a complete redesign

The ClearWorth Capital team will implement a thorough overhaul of the interior and exterior features of the property resulting in a dramatic physical transformation. Improvements include new and renovated social areas and common spaces. Unit interiors will receive a full upgrade, including new flooring, cabinet fronts, countertops, appliances, window treatments, lighting and plumbing fixtures, and kitchen backsplashes. Additional enhancements include new signage, landscaping redesign, and a fresh exterior paint scheme.

About ClearWorth Capital
The Palm on South Padre will be the twelfth renovation undertaken by ClearWorth Capital. ClearWorth is teaming up with Houston-based NOI Property Management, continuing a long partnership between the two companies.

ClearWorth Capital is led by Matthew P. Stone, it's Managing Partner and CEO. Through his career Mr. Stone has developed or acquired over 7,000 apartment units, and over $1 billion in commercial real estate across multiple property types.

ClearWorth Capital is seeking value-add multifamily opportunities throughout Texas. For acquisition opportunities, please contact Jordan Tabbert at jtabbert@clearworthcapital.com.

Media Contact:
Jordan Tabbert
220491@email4pr.com
713-589-3667

SOURCE ClearWorth Capital, LLC

