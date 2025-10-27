Cleary Gottlieb Names 32 New Partners, Counsel, and Senior Attorneys

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleary Gottlieb has promoted 20 partners, 11 counsel, and one senior attorney, effective January 1, 2026.

The promotions represent the firm's largest class of newly promoted senior lawyers in its history, and will bring the firm's total worldwide partners to 239, counsel to 51, and senior attorneys to 27.

"Our talented team of lawyers is our greatest strength when it comes to successfully advising clients on their corporate transactions, capital raising, disputes, and antitrust issues," said Cleary Managing Partner Michael Gerstenzang. "Our newly promoted partners, counsel, and senior attorneys exemplify our long tradition of excellence in client service. They have proven track records of the type of insight, creativity, judgment, and practical experience needed to address today's complex legal and business challenges."

"I'm proud to see our class of promoted lawyers demonstrate their exceptional judgment and deep industry knowledge in the advice they give our clients every day," said Jeff Karpf, elected Managing Partner effective January 1, 2026. "What sets Cleary apart is our global tradition of excellence in client service and innovation, and this talented group reflects the foundational values of our firm."

The promoted lawyers represent Cleary's geographic reach, residing in the firm's New York (9), Washington, D.C. (7), San Francisco (1), São Paulo (1), London (4), Milan (3), Paris (2), Rome (2), Brussels (1), Cologne (1), and Hong Kong (1) offices. They act for leading corporations, investment funds, financial institutions and governments, providing cutting edge advice across the full spectrum of corporate, litigation, antitrust, and regulatory practices around the globe.

Americas

New York

Washington, D.C.

San Francisco

David Parish, counsel (Capital Markets)

São Paulo

Pedro Martini, counsel (Litigation and Arbitration)

Europe and Asia

London

Milan

Paris

Léa Delanys, counsel (Banking and Financial Institutions)

Sarah Schröder, senior attorney (Litigation and Arbitration)

Rome

Chiara Capalti, counsel (Litigation and Arbitration)

Francesco Iodice, counsel (Corporate, FDI)

Brussels

Basak Arslan, partner (Antitrust)

Cologne

Janine Discher, partner (Antitrust)

Hong Kong

Daisy Yan, counsel (Capital Markets)

