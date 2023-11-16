Cleary Launches AI Capabilities to Empower Internal Communicators

Streamlining the role of internal communications, Cleary introduces AI-driven solutions to optimize productivity and foster connectedness in hybrid workplaces.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleary, the digital employee experience platform for distributed teams, today announced the launch of its newest AI-powered product integrations. These features are strategically designed to significantly reduce the manual effort required when executing internal communications within HR and Internal Comms teams. By integrating advanced AI, Cleary has harnessed insights from a comprehensive analysis of communication patterns to streamline and automate key processes, delivering best-in-class efficiency and engagement.

"We are increasingly seeing People and Internal Communications teams being tasked to do more with less—engaging a hybrid and distributed workforce with tighter budgets and reduced headcount," said Thomas Kunjappu, CEO and co-founder of Cleary. "Our new AI-driven capabilities are designed to enable these professionals to spend more time on creative and strategic efforts, ultimately fostering a stronger, more connected company culture."

Key highlights of Cleary's AI platform enhancements include:

Comprehensive Customizable Template Library: Offering over 80 diverse templates for internal communications, Cleary's AI tool addresses various needs, including company news, events, and DEI initiatives. These templates are fully customizable, allowing teams to tailor content to reflect company branding and specific cultural events.

Offering over 80 diverse templates for internal communications, Cleary's AI tool addresses various needs, including company news, events, and DEI initiatives. These templates are fully customizable, allowing teams to tailor content to reflect company branding and specific cultural events. Content Generation for Engagement and Recognition: Cleary AI streamlines the creation of regular communications like weekly roundups, monthly newsletters, and employee recognition announcements, including celebrating milestones such as birthdays and work anniversaries, ensuring an inclusive and engaging employee experience.

Cleary AI streamlines the creation of regular communications like weekly roundups, monthly newsletters, and employee recognition announcements, including celebrating milestones such as birthdays and work anniversaries, ensuring an inclusive and engaging employee experience. Efficient and Insightful Meeting Recaps: The platform simplifies the recap process for essential meetings, including all-hands gatherings. With AI-generated summaries and key discussion timestamps, the tool integrates with video conferencing platforms to provide comprehensive yet concise meeting overviews.

Lauren Wagner, Senior Product Manager at Cleary, highlighted the user-centric philosophy behind the AI advancements. "When developing these AI features, we focused on the daily challenges faced by our customers," Wagner stated. "The result is a suite of tools that not only saves hours of work but also ensures that each employee's contributions and milestones are acknowledged, promoting a culture where everyone feels valued and connected, regardless of their working location."

Cleary's comprehensive Internal Comms templates can be downloaded at gocleary.com/internal-comms-templates .

To learn more about how Cleary AI can transform your internal communications, head to gocleary.com/start .

About Cleary

Founded in 2017, Cleary has consistently innovated beyond legacy intranets, establishing itself as a modern Employee Experience platform that inspires productive, connected, and engaged teams, especially in distributed work environments. By integrating the latest AI technology with a comprehensive suite of communication and productivity tools, Cleary sets new standards for internal communications. Our approach goes beyond the conventional, fostering more effective and cohesive interactions within organizations. As a pioneer in transforming how companies communicate internally, Cleary is dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of people teams across various industries. For more information on Cleary or to begin enhancing your employee experience strategies, visit www.gocleary.com .

SOURCE Cleary