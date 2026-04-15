ClearyX Launches CX+, an AI-Powered Platform Built to Solve Legal Workflow Challenges

CX+Transact and CX+Insights deliver enterprise-grade AI for contract intelligence and due diligence, co-developed with in-house clients and built to integrate with existing legal technology stacks

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearyX, an alternative legal and business services provider owned by global law firm Cleary Gottlieb, today announced the launch of CX+, a proprietary, AI-powered contract insights and due diligence platform. CX+ is comprised of two products, CX+Insights and CX+Transact, which address operational and transactional legal needs of in-house teams and deal professionals.

CX+ was co-developed with senior in-house clients and legal operations professionals, with each feature designed around documented pain points and validated against the use cases legal teams encounter daily.

"We spent years speaking with clients about the problems that they wish technology would solve for them, and that generic tools simply aren't solving," said Carla Swansburg, CEO of ClearyX. "CX+ is the result of those conversations, a product shaped by the people who use it and built to address the challenges that matter most to in-house legal and deal teams. CX+ fits the way our clients work and applies our approach of using technology whenever it genuinely makes the work better."

CX+ is model-agnostic and highly adaptable, giving clients the flexibility to configure it around their own requirements and workflows. Security is foundational, and the software is designed from the ground up with secure code and rigorous testing for accuracy and stability. Native integrations with existing document management systems and source repositories via custom APIs mean clients can start realizing value from day one. CX+ can be licensed as a standalone tool with accessible, flexible pricing models or paired with wrap around services from ClearyX's expert team.

"Since the founding of ClearyX, the team has focused on harnessing technology to help solve clients' real-world problems, continuing the long tradition of Cleary Gottlieb's excellence in client service," said Michael Gerstenzang, Senior Partner of Cleary Gottlieb and a founder of ClearyX. "Increasingly, delivering excellence to clients requires embedding AI into your work. CX+ is built to augment human expertise to drive clearer insights and efficient, impactful outcomes."

CX+Insights unlocks contract intelligence for in-house lawyers

CX+Insights is designed for in-house legal teams that need to extract systematic intelligence from their contract portfolios. The platform allows legal teams to load contracts, query documents using AI question bundles, and surface actionable insights through custom dashboards, playbooks, risk analyses, and visualizations. CX+Insights connects directly to existing document repositories, without requiring contract migration, and, as documents are added, automatically feeds results live into its built-in analytics platform. Its open architecture is designed not as a standalone solution, but as a permanent intelligence layer within a legal team's existing technology stack, sitting between raw contract data and the business decisions that depend on it.

CX+Transact provides AI-powered due diligence for deal teams

CX+Transact is purpose-built for contract review and M&A due diligence. Its core features include a tabular review system with tagging, filtering, and in-place editing, diligence-focused workflows, customizable AI prompt templates, and CX Diligence Portals that give users real-time visibility into review progress, centralized data access, and direct collaboration with ClearyX. Across 150+ deals, ClearyX has documented consistent cost and time savings of 40-60% on due diligence compared to manual review.

About ClearyX

ClearyX is an alternative legal and business services provider, owned by Cleary Gottlieb, focused on leveraging emerging technologies to create efficient, cost-effective transactional diligence and legal operations solutions. Our remote global team of legally trained experts, technologists, developers, project managers, and business professionals design and deliver custom solutions for in-house teams. ClearyX integrates the best elements of other legal service models to offer unparalleled value to clients.

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SOURCE ClearyX