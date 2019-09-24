Cleaver's Organic Beef is Now 100% Carbon Neutral

TOOWOOMBA, Australia, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleaver's Organic, the #1 organic, grass-fed, free range beef brand in Australia, has expanded operations to include the United States, offering meats humanely raised by sustainable family farms. As part of their mission to produce only the best quality products with as little harm to the environment as possible, Cleaver's has achieved 100% carbon neutral status.

"Becoming a 100% Carbon Neutral meat company allows Cleaver's to take responsibility for our footprint and our carbon emissions – across our entire business and every product we produce," says founder and CEO Alister Ferguson. "Our business involves everything from animals grazing in grassy paddocks to delivering products to customers. By calculating our footprint for everything we do, Cleaver's has undertaken the responsible challenge of knowing and managing our actual cost in carbon emissions."

Cleaver's achieves 100% carbon neutral status by compensating for all carbon emissions with activities that absorb the same amount or more of carbon. These activities are called carbon offsets. A carbon offset represents one ton of carbon dioxide-equivalent greenhouse gas that has been prevented from entering the atmosphere. Says Ferguson, "These emissions are offset by a third party that reduces greenhouse gases on our behalf through a Carbon Offset Project."

Accredited by the Carbon Reduction institute and using only the International Gold Standard Certification of verifiable carbon credits prescribed under the Kyoto Protocol, Cleaver's offsets have been assessed and verified for environmental additionality; financial additionality; leakage; permanence; and additional social or economic benefits.

From Australia to America

Cleaver's Organic has recently begun selling in the United States, a long-awaited expansion of their business model. Says Ferguson, "Knowing that people in the States are moving toward healthier choices in their diets, we believe the move here is what you Americans call a no-brainer. In addition to our beef being certified organic, grass-fed, and free range, we guarantee that our cattle are fed entirely on organic pastures and supplements, are never given growth hormones, and have access to sunlight and fresh clean water. All our farms are independently audited by the certifying body to be sure they comply with our Australian organic standards, which are much stricter than those used in the U.S."

Cleaver's also carries the Non-GMO Project Verified (NGPV) label. The Non-GMO Project is a non-profit organization "committed to preserving and building the non-GMO food supply, educating consumers, and providing verified non-GMO choices." The NGPV certification is stricter than the USDA rule for the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard (NBFDS).

Additionally, their beef has no added preservatives, colors, flavors, or hormones, ensuring the foods you buy and consume are safe for your family. When compared to other types of beef, Organic grass-fed beef may have less total fat, more heart healthy Omega-3 fatty acids, more conjugated linoleic acid, a type of fat that's thought to reduce heart disease and cancer risks, and more antioxidant vitamins, such as vitamin E.

About Cleaver's Organic

Cleaver's Organic began as a single butcher shop in Sydney, Australia. The quality of their meats made them a family favorite and are now sold in supermarkets across Australia. It is still a family-owned business managed by people who care about the welfare of the animals raised and the quality of the products that are served.

The company provides top-of-the-line organic, grass-fed meats now available directly to U.S. consumers through cleaversorganic.com, their retail website, and ships anywhere within the contiguous United States.

For more information about Cleaver's Organic, visit www.cleaversorganic.com.

