Clebby's Launches Nationwide with Hemp-Derived Cannabis Baking Mixes, Cooking Oils, and Recipe Hub

Led by 24-Year-Old CEO Sabrina Clebnik, the Brand is Redefining Safe, Reliable Cannabis Cooking for the Modern Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clebby's, the innovative cannabis food brand founded by 24-year-old entrepreneur and CEO Sabrina Clebnik, today announced its national launch, introducing a full line of hemp-derived cannabis baking mixes, two infused cooking oils, and a 100+ recipe online hub designed to make at-home cannabis cooking easy, consistent, and fun.

Clebby's is on a mission to bring easy-to-use, delicious, and dosage transparent products to the rapidly growing world of cannabis-infused foods. The company's new product line features hemp-derived delta-9 THC, allowing consumers to create perfectly dosed baked goods and meals using reliable, lab-tested ingredients shipped right to their door.

"Cannabis cooking shouldn't be complicated or intimidating," said Clebnik. "We're giving people the tools to explore cannabis through food — confidently, and deliciously. Whether you're baking brownies or sautéing with infused oil, Clebby's makes it simple and easy to get it right every time."

"My job's pretty simple — I help good people make great products. That's what we do," Eli Elias, Owner of Wholesale Hemp Suppliers, explained. "When Sabrina came to us with the idea for Clebby's Baking Mixes, it just clicked. Nobody was doing anything like this. A real at-home THC baking mix and we knew we had to be part of it. We bring the manufacturing know-how, but it's the heart and creativity behind Clebby's that makes it special. Sabrina's baked goods are the real deal, and helping her bring this idea to life has been one of those projects that reminds you why you do what you do."

The launch includes:

Clebby's Baking Mixes – 5 delicious mixes, including cookies, brownies, confetti cake, banana bread, and lemon cake, each customized for the cannabis experience.





Infused Cooking Oils – Two varieties of hemp-derived cannabis oils (avocado and vegetable oils) ideal for savory dishes, sauces, and general cooking.





– Two varieties of hemp-derived cannabis oils (avocado and vegetable oils) ideal for savory dishes, sauces, and general cooking. Clebby's Recipe Hub – A curated digital platform with 100+ chef-tested cannabis recipes, cooking tutorials, and dosing guidance to inspire both home bakers and culinary enthusiasts.

Clebby's products are now available for nationwide direct purchase at www.clebbys.com and through select retail and distribution partners.

About Clebby's

Founded by Sabrina Clebnik, a groundbreaking 24-year-old entrepreneur challenging the norms of the cannabis industry, Clebby's is pioneering the next generation of hemp-derived THC cooking and baking products. The company is dedicated to making cannabis consumption transparent, dosed, and delicious through approachable, everyday food experiences.

