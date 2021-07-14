Cleco names Kristin Guillory CFO

"It gives me great confidence to know that Kristin, a long-time Cleco colleague and seasoned financial executive, is stepping into this role," said Bill Fontenot, president and CEO of Cleco. "Kristin's experience and tenure with Cleco give her a deep knowledge of our business, and just as important is her passion for the company's success."

Guillory is a certified public accountant and a chartered financial analyst. She earned her bachelor's degree in business administration with dual majors in accounting and finance from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

"In her new role and as a member of the executive leadership team, Kristin will play a critical role in the transformation and success of not only the finance organization, but the company as a whole," said Fontenot.

"Cleco has been my home and family for nearly 20 years," said Guillory. "I'm excited about the next chapter in my Cleco career and to continue working alongside our dedicated employees to serve Louisiana customers and communities."

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns 10 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,360 MWs and serves approximately 290,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs, and wholesale contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, three wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at cleco.com.



