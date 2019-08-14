Cleer Audio Expands Its Lineup of Innovative Headphones, Offering Consumers New Ways to Experience Its Unparalleled Approach to Sound and Stretching the Limits of Battery Life

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleer Audio is announcing four new additions to its family of high-performance award-winning headphones, offering new listening options, including a noise-cancelling true wireless earbud (Ally Plus), a Google Assistant enabled wireless noise-cancelling headphone (Flow II), a comfortable, Google Assistant enabled wearable smart speaker (Halo), and a new Bluetooth headset designed for extended listening wear, both in terms of ergonomics and battery life, the aptly named Enduro 100. As with all of Cleer's products, these new introductions combine exceptional physical product design with unmatched technological capabilities.

Ally Plus – These true wireless earbuds offer the same industry-leading 10 hours of battery life and quick-charging slim carrying case as the original Ally but with the added benefit of active-digital noise cancellation. They also boast improved audio quality with updated Beamforming technology and a 10mm neodymium driver. In addition, music playback and volume can be controlled via earbud by swiping up or down for volume and tapping either earbud to play, pause or answer a call. Their sleek profile and considered physical design help the audio stand out – not your earbuds. ( $199 , available in Navy and Sand)

All products will be available at the end of August at cleeraudio.com as well as Amazon.com.

ABOUT CLEER - Established in 2012, Cleer Audio offers award-winning high-performance headphones and smart speakers unbound by the shackles of conventional thinking, that allows users to discover freedom through unparalleled audio. Cleer believes in elevating and transforming every experience through sound, creating with intention, anticipating the consumer's needs before they're even recognized. Cleer is devoted to pioneering breakthrough, award-winning audio technologies with uncompromising performance.

