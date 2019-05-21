Cleer Audio Introduces the Ally, A Truly Wireless Earbud with 10 Hours Playback.

The Ally buds are housed in a jewel-box-style charging case that charges the earbuds for an additional 20 hours of playback. Designed to nestle unobtrusively in the ear, the Ally has Freebit earwings that tuck into the ear to keep them in place, even while working out. Their ergonomic design and silicone tip fit snugly and create a seal to improve sound quality!

"Music is an escape most relish in their day to day lives. Our goal with any Cleer product is to offer a transformative listening experience that doesn't run out of battery before the day is done. With up to 2 times longer playback than the category average, whether you're making a phone call or listening to music while on a run, The Ally is as functional as it is intuitive while maintaining a lightweight minimal design," said Cleer's CEO Patrick Huang.

Available today in metallic red or metallic gray for $149.99 at CleerAudio.com as well as Amazon.com.

ABOUT CLEER - Established in 2012, Cleer Audio offers award-winning high-performance headphones and smart speakers. Cleer believes in elevating and transforming every experience through sound. Cleer is devoted to pioneering breakthrough, award-winning audio technologies with uncompromising performance. Cleer takes a user-centric approach that pushes boundaries and anticipates consumers' needs before they're even recognized. Our intuitive, gentle designs allow users to discover freedom through unparalleled audio.

