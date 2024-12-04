Cleerly Raises $106 Million in Funding Led by Insight Partners to Revolutionize Heart Disease Care

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cleerly, a leader in advanced cardiovascular imaging, announced the successful closure of its Series C extension funding round, raising a total of $106 million. This funding round was led by global software investor Insight Partners and joined by Battery Ventures with participation from pre-existing investors. With this new funding, Cleerly will continue to scale its commercial growth and clinical evidence generation, helping health care professionals improve outcomes for patients across the coronary care pathway.

Cleerly is dedicated to creating a new standard of care for heart disease by utilizing FDA-cleared solutions powered by artificial intelligence. The company's advanced non-invasive computed tomography (CT) imaging technology enables comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease, grounded in scientific research based on millions of medical images.

James K. Min, MD, Founder and CEO of Cleerly, expressed his enthusiasm about the financing, stating, "We are thrilled to receive this investment from Insight Partners, marking a significant milestone for Cleerly. This funding will allow us to expand our commercial reach, which is especially germane following our recent achievements in attaining Medicare coverage and a CPT Category I code for advanced plaque analysis. We are very excited to see our purpose-driven mission come to life, making advanced cardiac care accessible to more patients and working towards our goal of eliminating heart attacks."

"We are excited to support Cleerly in its mission to revolutionize cardiac care," said Scott Barclay, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Cleerly's pioneering approach to advanced cardiovascular imaging, powered by AI-driven analysis, is elevating the field of diagnostic tools for coronary artery disease. With this investment, we look forward to helping Cleerly expand its reach and impact, bringing this potentially life-saving innovation to more patients and health systems nationally. We're proud to be a part of Cleerly's journey. As we've seen with their recent Medicare and CPT I code approvals, this technology is both valuable and ready today in the fight against heart disease."

Barclay continued, "Cardiovascular disease is the #1 cause of death globally and costs our country $422B annually. Until Cleerly, healthcare providers have had no way to easily and completely assess plaque burden in a non-invasive manner. Cleerly's software is able to precisely identify heart disease by analyzing non-invasive images – just like the revolutionary new technologies, mammograms and colonoscopies, that provide early detection for breast and colon cancer, respectively. This is what good software can do in the world!"

About Cleerly®

Cleerly is the company on a mission to eliminate heart attacks by creating a new standard of care for heart disease. Through its FDA-cleared solutions driven by artificial intelligence, Cleerly supports comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease, as determined from advanced non-invasive CT imaging. Cleerly's approach is grounded in science, based on millions of medical images. Led by a world-class clinical and technical team, Cleerly enhances health literacy for each and every stakeholder in the coronary care pathway. For more information, please visit: www.cleerlyhealth.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2024, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

