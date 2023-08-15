Cleer.tax Lands on the Inc. 5000 List for 2023

With 2023 revenue growth of 50%, the tech-supported corporate tax service for startups has entered the ranks of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the country

GRANDVILLE, Mich., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleer (www.cleer.tax) the corporate tax service for startups, announced today that it has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 – Inc. Magazine's annual list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the country. In their first year of inclusion, the tech-forward bookkeeping and tax service placed #1632 on Inc.'s annual ranking of growing independent U.S. based companies.

"No one starts their business to learn bookkeeping. They want to focus on their dream - but messy financials and tax issues can quickly turn the dream to a nightmare," says Crystal Stranger, Partner & COO of Cleer. "We built Cleer to help founders navigate the complexities of the U.S. tax code - so they can concentrate on growing their businesses. Our automation tools provide a streamlined, paperless process, supported by expert accountants - all at transparent prices and packages."

Cleer.tax offers specialty financial and income tax packages for newly-formed and growing U.S companies - ranging from startups with no annual revenue to companies earning over $10 Million. Cleer's accountants are experts in navigating the challenges of U.S. corporations with foreign ownership, and foreign-owned LLCs. Cleer also offers bespoke services, such as New Company packages to help companies get started right with financials and tax optimization, dissolution tax packages for startups that want to make sure shareholder tax risks are minimized, and tax support for foreign founders of U.S. companies with customized tax consultations for complex situations.

2023 has been a year of spectacular growth for Cleer, with revenue growth of 50% this year and an expanded team of 75, up 100% over 2022. Cleer is launching new packages and tools to help clients be able to manage their expenses and cash flow, and extend their runway when fundraising is not possible. Many startups are suffering due to the interest rate environment, and Cleer is adjusting their offerings to help those companies who are negatively impacted. Cleer has launched over a dozen new products and tax packages in 2023 alone to meet the changing needs of startups in the current business environment, as well as meeting the latest reporting and compliance requirements by not only the IRS but also FinCEN, and the BEA.

"We're thrilled to be included on the Inc. 5000 list of companies creating the economy of the future," says Stranger. "We developed our technology and processes at Cleer to provide accurate, tax-optimized financials and compliance at an affordable cost. Startups often face complex tax issues, and we have earned our clients' loyalty by providing value-priced tools and expert support that rapidly growing startups need. We are excited to continue growing along with our expanding client base in 2023 and beyond."

ABOUT CLEER.TAX

Cleer.tax, formerly GBS Tax & Bookkeeping, provides accurate, affordable, and efficient tax and financials for US businesses to help entrepreneurs do it right from the start. Cleer was launched in 2017 to support C-Corps and LLCs newly-formed by our partner Stripe Atlas - the corporate formation arm of the payment company Stripe. Startup businesses need affordable tax and bookkeeping to fit their budget and growth stage, and Cleer has grown over six years to support our fast-growing clients. Cleer has built technology and automation tools to streamline their paperless process to help minimize the burden for startups and high growth companies. Cleer also offers Delaware Franchise Tax Annual Reports, tax consultations, R&D Tax Credits and other specialty consulting and compliance services, based on the unique needs of small businesses. For more information, please visit www.cleer.tax .

