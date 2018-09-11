Clements Ferry Hardware Opens Flagship Store with Epicor Eagle N Series Software as Foundation

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today that Clements Ferry Hardware has opened a new flagship store using the Epicor® Eagle N Series® retail business management solution. As the backbone of operations, the software will help the retailer efficiently manage overall processes and streamline the customer experience.

"With Epicor software in place we’ll be able to maximize our inventory management efficiency, which will give us quality time with our customers—resulting in streamlined transactions and a more personal, seamless customer experience." - Darrin Witt, owner, Clements Ferry Hardware

Opened this month, the new Clements Ferry Hardware store encompasses 12,000 square feet of retail space with an outside lawn and garden center. The island-established business serves a population of 45,000 on the Cainhoy Peninsula.

"After speaking with our hardware cooperative, Ace Hardware®, we decided the Epicor Eagle N Series solution was the best fit to jumpstart our new business," said Darrin Witt, owner, Clements Ferry Hardware. "We're excited to open with the opportunity to lean on strong partnerships like those with Epicor and Ace Hardware. I have been very impressed with how easy it is to use the Eagle N Series software's inventory, ordering, and back-office functionality, in addition to the customer service from Epicor."

By deploying Eagle N Series software, Clements Ferry Hardware will be able to more easily track and support its large inventory stock. "What is key to our future operations and growth is the ability for Eagle N Series software to place automated orders for us," added Witt. "We have many products to manage, so as we sell them, the software keeps track of our inventory levels and order points—obviously in a hardware store, having to count inventory can be a time consuming and expensive part of running the business. With Epicor software in place we'll be able to maximize our inventory management efficiency, which will give us quality time with our customers—resulting in streamlined transactions and a more personal, seamless customer experience."

"We are excited to partner with Clements Ferry Hardware to make this brand-new business a success," said Sandi Thomas, vice president of product marketing, retail, Epicor Software. "With Epicor retail solutions, businesses can get fit for growth through heightened customer engagement, productivity improvements, and increased profitability. We look forward to working closely with the entire Clements team to achieve prosperous results."

To learn more about Epicor Eagle N Series software, please www.epicor.com/products/epicor-eagle-n-series.

