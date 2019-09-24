Clements Worldwide Acquires Dutch Financial Services Firm The Financials

The Financials was founded by Avi Ovadiah in 2018 and provides a wide variety of financial services, including consulting, financing, investing, and insurance.

"We're excited about joining the Clements Worldwide team," says Avi Ovadiah of The Financials. "From our work ethic and culture to our aligned vision of the business, it's a great match and we are very excited. The combination of Clements and the Financials advances our mission that we undertook from the beginning — to enable people and organizations the freedom to live and operate anywhere in the world."

This marks the third acquisition of Clements Worldwide in recent years, as the firm continues to grow its presence in major markets around the world.

"Our systematic, balanced approach to global expansion allows us to leverage acquisitions to achieve more organic growth," says Chopra. "Establishing a footprint in the Dutch market is definitely a positive move in this journey."

About Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide was founded in 1947 by Robert Clements and M. Juanita Guess-Clements with the vision of delivering customized solutions for clients who travel frequently, be it for work or pleasure. Clements is the first company to offer expatriate insurance for U.S. State Department employees, providing U.S. Foreign Service officers with insurance coverage while on overseas missions. Today, the firm offers a wide range of insurance products and services for both individuals and organizations who work and travel across borders. Clements operates four offices around the globe: Washington D.C., London, Brussels, Amsterdam and Dubai.

