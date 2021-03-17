Clements Worldwide Announces the Hiring of Brian Kenny as Chief Growth Officer

Kenny will develop strategies to ensure the effective sales positioning of Clements' insurance solutions, in addition to finding and executing new business opportunities and launching insurance solutions in designated markets. Kenny will report to Clements Worldwide's President and CEO, Tarun Chopra.

Clements Worldwide is proud to announce the hiring of Brian Kenny as our new Chief Growth Officer.

"Brian brings a plethora of insurance sales knowledge and experience to the Chief Growth Officer role," said Chopra. "His proven track record of developing and executing business strategies to grow a client base while focusing on excellent customer service will be an asset to Clements as we look toward the future."

In addition to leveraging his foundation of sales and marketing expertise to drive profitable growth, Kenny also brings more than 25 years of experience with companies such as Ford Motor Company, Zurich North America, and Markel. During his most recent role as Managing Director of Strategic Customer Growth at Markel, Kenny was responsible for leading the company's large customer growth strategy, as well as increasing and improving strategic broker relationships.

"I am energized, grateful, and humbled to join the uniquely talented team at Clements Worldwide, where I am confident that we will continue to grow, while strengthening our reputation as a global insurance solutions leader," said Kenny. "I am passionate about increasing efficiency while improving the customer experience and I look forward to leading these efforts."

Kenny earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Villanova University and a Master of Business Administration from the Villanova School of Business, holding CPCU and Certified Programs Leader designations. He will be based at the Clements Worldwide headquarters in Washington, D.C.

About Clements Worldwide



Clements Worldwide (Clements.com) was founded in 1947 by Robert Clements and M. Juanita Guess-Clements with the vision of delivering customized insurance solutions for clients who travel frequently, be it for work or pleasure. Clements is the first company to offer expatriate insurance for U.S. State Department employees, providing U.S. Foreign Service Officers with insurance coverage while on overseas missions. Today the firm offers a wide range of international insurance solutions and services for both organizations and individuals who work and travel across international borders.

Clements operates five offices around the globe: Washington D.C., London, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Dubai.

