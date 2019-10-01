Clements Worldwide Included in IIABA's Best Practices Study

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clements Worldwide has been selected for the 13th consecutive year to be part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA) "Best Practices" Study Group.

"We're honored to be selected by IIABA for this group and it is always an honor to be recognized by Best Practices as we receive our 13th consecutive annual award as a Best Practices Agency," says Clements Worldwide CEO Jon Clements. "As we approach our 75th year of continuous business, we are committed to continue striving towards new levels of excellence serving our customers in over 170 countries worldwide."

Founded in 1947, Clements Worldwide and offers a wide range of insurance products catering to expats, diplomats, and professionals operating outside their home countries, as well as organizations that operate across international borders.

Only 267 independent agencies throughout the U.S. qualified for inclusion in the 2019 Best Practices Study. An IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company must first nominate the agency which then must qualify based on outstanding customer retention, growth, stability and financial management. More than 1,300 agencies were nominated this year. Clements Worldwide sales velocity ranks in the top ten percent and pro forma spread per employee is among top 25%. Further, the sales velocity and collections are expected to remain high.

IIABA began the Best Practices Study IIABA in 1993 to build the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance. The annual study of leading independent insurance agencies, which is conducted for IIABA by Reagan Consulting of Atlanta, Ga., documents the business practices of these high performance agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.

Hundreds of workshops and seminars have been conducted at various producer association functions, company sponsored agency meetings and national automation users group conventions.

The IIABA and Reagan Consulting jointly maintain the Best Practices Gateway website (http://www.reaganconsulting.com/research/best-practices) that provides executive summaries of the annual Best Practices Studies, the Best Practices Study Comparison Workbook tool and ordering information for Best Practices products. The Gateway, as well as the annual study, is made possible in part through the financial sponsorship of various insurance companies and industry organizations.

The 2019 Best Practices Study sponsors include: Agency Business Solutions and Amerisure, Applied, Beyond Insurance, Central Insurance Companies, Chubb, EMC Insurance, Encompass/Allstate, The Hanover Insurance Group, The Hartford, Imperial PFS, InsurBanc, Liberty Mutual Insurance and Safeco Insurance, MetLife, Nationwide, Travelers, Vertafore and Westfield Insurance.

About Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide was founded in 1947 by Robert Clements and M. Juanita Guess-Clements with the vision of delivering customized solutions for clients who travel frequently, be it for work or pleasure. Clements is the first company to offer expatriate insurance for U.S. State Department employees, providing U.S. Foreign Service officers with insurance coverage while on overseas missions. Today, the firm offers a wide range of insurance products and services for both individuals and organizations who work and travel across borders. Clements operates five offices around the globe: Washington D.C., London, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Dubai. Web address: www.clements.com.

About Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America

Founded in 1896, IIABA is the nation's oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing a network of more than 300,000 agents, brokers and their employees nationally. Its members are businesses that offer customers a choice of policies from a variety of insurance companies. Independent agents and brokers offer all lines of insurance – property, casualty, life and health—as well as employee benefit plans and retirement precuts. Web address: www.independentagent.com.

