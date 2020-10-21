Clenova Expands to Five Production Lines for Hand Sanitizers, Soaps

The production lines are located at Clenova's main manufacturing facility in Troy, Michigan. The facility is FDA-registered for the production of hand sanitizers and other skin cleansing products. Andrew Reid, the Director of Operations for Clenova, says, "FDA registration is important to us, to our distributors and to the people who use our products. We are committed to manufacturing products that are safe and effective and meet regulatory requirements."

Clenova manufactures all of its products in the USA using domestically sourced raw materials to ensure safety and quality. The expansion will enable them to help their distributors keep their shelves stocked with essential items consumers need for everyday use as well as prevention of the spread of pathogens such as flu and the coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to shortages of many cleaning and sanitizing products from global and national suppliers. With five production lines now turning out hand soaps and hand sanitizers full time, Clenova is now producing 160 million uses per week.

The chemical supply company plans to continue to expand production capacity and product lines in the future. In addition to producing Clenova-branded hand sanitizers, soaps, and dispensers, Clenova offers a private label program for distributors. Their expanded production capacity will enable them to produce large quantities of privately labeled hand sanitizers and soaps for high-volume distribution partners.

Mr. Reid says, "We are here to meet the needs of our distribution partners. As market demand continues to evolve and grow, we will be here as a trusted supplier. Our distributors count on us for high-quality products that are available when they need them, under our brand or their own."

About Clenova

Clenova is a supplier of hand cleaning, health and safety products headquartered in Troy, Michigan. They specialize in the manufacture of hand sanitizers, and soaps, which are available through their distribution partners and to large institutional buyers. Clenova's mission is to manufacture the essential cleaning and sanitizing products needed in healthcare, education, retail and other industries to ensure safe, healthy and clean environments. Visit clenova.com to learn more. With Clenova, you can Live Life, Protected!

