Clenova Introduces Premium Hand Sanitizer Dispenser

Andrew Reid, a Director for Clenova, says, "The Clenova Premium Hand Sanitizing Station is the ultimate door greeter! It is attractive and welcoming for visitors. The automated light-up feature is a great way to nudge people to clean their hands when they enter or exit your building. Reminding people to sanitize their hands more often can help us all reduce the spread of illnesses."

The Clenova Premium Hand Sanitizing Station is designed to hold up to heavy use in commercial entryways or lobbies. It's approachable from both directions, so people can clean hands coming and going. To use, you simply place your hand inside the hollow circle in the center of the unit. Motion detectors activate a touchless dispenser that releases a precise 1.2 milliliters of gel hand sanitizer. The unit is designed to accommodate a 32 oz. Clenova™ Hand Sanitizer refill bottle; each bottle is good for 850+ dispenses. It can operate with a wall power adapter or batteries, which are good for roughly 20,000 dispenses.

The unit comes in floor stand, table stand and wall-mount options to accommodate a variety of entryway layouts. In addition to adding their own name and branding to the unit, companies can choose the color of LED lights used for the "light-up on approach" feature. Mr. Reid says, "We know that branding is important for our buyers. With something that will have such a prominent place in the entryway for your building, you want to make sure that it will make a good first impression. Our unit is durable and attractive right out of the box and can be customized with your branding and LED color choice to fit your image."

The Clenova Premium Hand Sanitizing Station will be sold through distributors nationwide. If you are interested in becoming a distributor, contact [email protected] for more information about the premium hand sanitizer dispenser, visit https://clenova.com/premiumstation.

About Clenova

Clenova is a supplier of cleaning, health and safety products headquartered in Troy, Michigan. They specialize in the manufacture of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers, foaming hand sanitizer, soaps and quality dispensers for these products, which are available through their distribution partners and to large institutional buyers. Clenova's mission is to manufacture the essential cleaning and sanitizing products needed in healthcare, education, retail and other industries to encourage safe, healthy and clean environments. Clenova is a division of Pantero, a leading supplier of janitorial, warehouse, safety and packaging supplies. Visit clenova.com to learn more. Clenova. Live life. Protected.

