Cleo Launches Autopilot: Automating Your Money Moves

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleo, the world's first AI financial assistant, today announced the launch of Autopilot, technology that maps out your long-term financial goals and helps you take meaningful action to reach them.

Most financial apps tell you what to do. Autopilot does it for you. It takes action within the guardrails you set, handling previously approved decisions automatically. It learns your patterns, predicts expenses, and makes financial moves in real-time, so you don't have to. The result is daily money decisions handled automatically, turning financial stress and decision fatigue into effortless progress.

This is especially relevant as new research from Cleo shows that more than a third of Americans struggle with self-discipline when it comes to money. At the same time, trust in automation is growing — 53% of Americans say they would trust AI to advise them on disposable income, and more than half are open to AI automatically moving money to avoid overdrafts (52%) or managing routine bill payments (48%).

"The challenge with existing financial tools isn't intelligence, it's execution," said Barney Hussey-Yeo, Cleo's Founder and CEO. "People already know they should spend less and save more. What they need is a financial partner that lightens the load, turns good intentions into real progress, and makes money less of a daily stress."

Behind the scenes, it works like a dedicated financial team focused on different areas of your money. Cleo is built on a proprietary system: a multi-agent architecture, purpose-built tooling, and frontier AI models working together. This enables Cleo to perform discrete tasks and scale, unlocking limitless possibilities from blocking merchants (now) to full portfolio optimization (future). You set the rules and Autopilot does the work.

Autopilot consists of four components, each building on the last:

Onramp : Cleo's initial financial analysis establishes context.

: Cleo's initial financial analysis establishes context. Roadmap : Cleo creates a plan to help you achieve a big-picture goal.

: Cleo creates a plan to help you achieve a big-picture goal. Daily Plan: Cleo provides personalized daily guidance to keep that plan on track.

Cleo provides personalized daily guidance to keep that plan on track. Actions: Today, Cleo recommends financial actions; tomorrow, she executes them for you.

It not only handles today's tasks but also spots risks early and adjusts as life changes. Think of it as background intelligence that makes the right moves when life throws curveballs, always with your consent on a plan you've already approved. The result is less worry, less time on spreadsheets and more time living. As your situation shifts, so does the way it acts, recalibrating your plan so progress never stalls.

Autopilot is now available to US users via a waitlist. Learn more at meetcleo.com/autopilot and check out this short video to see it in action.

About Cleo

Cleo is the world's first AI financial assistant who transforms the complexity of money into simple, honest conversations. With a unique blend of predictive intelligence and human understanding, Cleo is building a future where smart financial decisions are within everyone's reach.

Cleo speaks like a friend but with expert-level insights. She remembers spending patterns, predicts needs, and delivers radically personalized guidance through budgeting, saving, credit-building, and intelligent money coaching. Cleo normalizes money conversations and is available 24/7—because understanding your finances shouldn't require a finance degree.

Founded as a pioneering AI chatbot, Cleo has evolved into a powerful financial intelligence platform that empowers millions to make smarter financial decisions.

