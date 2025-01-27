Clergy Accountability Coalition Urges Support as Legislature Renews Battle Over Clergy Reporting Bill SB 5375 Amid Fierce Catholic Pushback

The Senate Human Services Committee invites public testimony on SB 5375, a bill aimed at removing the clergy-penitent reporting exemption

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, the Senate Human Services Committee will hold a public hearing on SB 5375, a controversial bill that seeks to classify clergy as mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect. The proposed legislation would also eliminate the clergy-penitent privilege, which currently exempts clergy members from reporting suspected child abuse to authorities. The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28 at 1:30 PM PST in SHR 4 and virtually.

If passed, SB 5375 would align Washington with six other states—New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, and West Virginia—that mandate clergy to report knowledge of child abuse, including information disclosed during private religious rites like confession. Washington is one of only five states where clergy are not required to report child abuse under any circumstances.

For the past three years, the Catholic Church and Catholic state lawmakers have fiercely opposed similar legislation, even as the Church remains under investigation by the Attorney General's Office for clergy abuse and institutional concealment. In 2024, the Archdiocese of Seattle refused to release documents related to clergy abuse, citing court-upheld exemptions under the Charitable Trust Act. The case is now on appeal. However, other religious organizations, including Jehovah's Witnesses and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, also rely on the exemption to shield themselves from accountability in reporting abuse.

"Abuse thrives in silence," said Mitch Melin, a former member of Jehovah's Witnesses. "Washington's failure to protect its children with mandatory reporting laws is a betrayal of its most vulnerable. This hearing is a chance for every voice to demand justice and ensure no institution is above accountability when it comes to the safety of our children."

"The issue remains current," said Sharon Huling, a Catholic. "This month, Holy Family Catholic Church staff member Edwin Valdez was arrested for assault against a minor. A year ago, Father Medina, was found guilty of soliciting sex in the confessional. We cannot wait to protect our children, the time to act is now."

About the Clergy Accountability Coalition: The Clergy Accountability Coalition is a diverse group of organizations and hundreds of individuals who have joined together to support this important legislation. Supporters include Father James Connell, a canon lawyer, Rabbi James Morel, the Catholic Accountability Project (CAP), Heal Our Church (HOC), The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA Global), and social service agencies like The Atlantic Street Center in Seattle. To learn more about HB1211 & SB5375 and current examples of Abuse, visit: www.catholicaccountabilityproject.org.

