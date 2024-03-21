Cleric Unveils the First Autonomous AI Site Reliability Engineer

Cleric's AI SRE teammate runs 24/7, triages 1,000s of alerts simultaneously, and only takes five minutes to solve issues in complex cloud infrastructures.

Co-founders (Gojek DevOps & ML platform leader + Tecton Principal Engineer & creator of Feast OSS) raise $4.3M in Seed funding, led by Zetta Venture Partners.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleric announced today the first autonomous AI site reliability engineer (SRE) teammate to free engineering teams from the burden of providing on-call support. Cleric has secured $4.3M in Seed funding led by Zetta Venture Partners with participation from AI infrastructure angel investors including leaders at Google Cloud, Sysdig, Tecton and Neo4J.

Cleric co-founders Shahram Anver (CEO) and Willem Pienaar (CTO).

Engineering teams managing large-scale, sprawling infrastructure are burdened with on-call support, detracting from their core tasks. This not only imposes a heavy cognitive load but it consumes nearly 80% of tech companies' resources and budgets . Cleric's co-founders, Shahram Anver and Willem Pienaar, saw firsthand the challenges that product and platform teams faced while managing the sprawling infrastructure at Gojek.

Cleric eliminates these challenges by enabling engineering teams to resolve orders of magnitude and many issues in a fraction of the time. Cleric operates 24/7, autonomously navigating complex infrastructure and observability systems to identify the root cause of an issue within minutes. It integrates various data sources like code, documentation, and logs to provide a root cause and resolution suggestions with supporting evidence.

"For the first time, AI can use judgment to operate tools on our behalf. We've unlocked a new level of automation that frees up engineers to focus on higher-value work," said Shahram Anver, CEO and co-founder of Cleric.

"The way our AI agent solves problems is fundamentally different from a human. Just as AI transformed strategies in games like Chess and Go, we foresee a similar shift in engineering operations with the introduction of AI teammates," said Willem Pienaar, CTO and co-founder of Cleric.

Cleric is leveraging its funding to scale R&D efforts in its San Francisco and Singapore offices, with a focus on expanding its suite of integrations and fostering strategic partnerships.

"Shahram, Willem, and the Cleric team hold iconoclastic beliefs about how language model agents will reshape engineering tasks like incident response, observability, and infrastructure provisioning," said James Alcorn, Partner at Zetta Venture Partners. "Zetta was immediately attracted to those bold ambitions, and is thrilled to help make them a reality as Cleric's seed partner."

About Cleric

Cleric's mission is to automate infrastructure management through AI-led solutions. Cleric empowers organizations to optimize reliability, enhance productivity, and drive innovation. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with an office in Singapore and is currently hiring. To learn more visit cleric.io .

