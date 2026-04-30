ClerkMinutes Launching National Meeting Minutes Day, Marking the Largest Single-Day AI Deployment in Local Government

National Meeting Minutes Day aims to mobilize over 34,000 municipal Clerks with free, unlimited access to AI tools to process meeting minutes in under 10 minutes

STURGEON BAY, Wis., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClerkMinutes, the AI-powered meeting minutes platform built by HeyGov, today announced the first-ever National Meeting Minutes Day, a nationwide initiative designed to drive the largest single-day deployment of AI in local government.

On May 6, during Professional Municipal Clerks Week, Clerks nationwide will receive free, 24-hour unlimited access to ClerkMinutes, with no signup or payment required, giving thousands of municipalities a faster, AI-native approach to producing public records. Already used by over 450 municipalities nationwide, ClerkMinutes automatically generates meeting minutes directly from recorded sessions. The platform has already processed tens of thousands of meeting hours nationwide, saving Clerks an average of five to eight hours per meeting cycle.

"Clerks are the backbone of local government, but the tools they've been given haven't kept pace with the reality of the job," said Dustin Overbeck, founder of ClerkMinutes and HeyGov. "We built ClerkMinutes to solve the part no one else has fixed. National Meeting Minutes Day is about showing what happens when Clerks finally have technology designed for them from day one."

More than 34,000 municipal Clerks carry the invisible work of democracy – transcribing meetings, capturing motions, preserving the public record, and other work essential to transparency that is often time-consuming and overlooked. Most government software isn't built for post-meeting workflows, forcing Clerks to manually format transcripts, identify speakers, and finalize meeting minutes under tight deadlines. For many, that means couchwork: rewinding council video long after the workday should have ended.

ClerkMinutes is built to change that. Designed as an AI-native platform – not retrofitted onto legacy systems – it automatically transcribes meetings, identifies speakers, captures motions and votes, and generates meeting minutes in just minutes instead of hours.

"As Clerks, time is not our friend – and producing meeting minutes is one of the most demanding parts of the job," said Heather Minor, Town Clerk and Public Relations Director in North Carolina. "ClerkMinutes has been a true time-saver for me, and I recommend it often to other Clerks across the country. Between the ease of use, strong customer support, and reliable results, it's made a real difference in how I work."

"ClerkMinutes has streamlined the entire minute‑taking process for our City Council meetings and study sessions," said Onorina Maloney, Senior Deputy City Clerk in Colorado. "It helps me capture discussions more accurately and prepare minutes much more efficiently. Before adopting the platform, compiling minutes required extensive manual review and often added unnecessary delays. Now the process is clear, organized, and remarkably smooth, allowing me to produce high‑quality minutes with confidence and consistency."

This traction reflects a broader shift in government technology. While many vendors are layering AI onto legacy systems, ClerkMinutes is defining a new category of software purpose-built for municipal Clerks – what it calls "Clerkware": tools designed specifically to support the workflows clerks manage every day, from meeting minutes to keeping the public informed.

"Selling into local government is notoriously challenging – it's one of the hardest markets to break into and scale," said Abhi Nemani, investor and former Co-Executive Director of Code for America. "Most companies focus on large cities and overlook smaller communities. What Dustin and the HeyGov team have done with ClerkMinutes is rare. They've built a product that directly addresses a real need for Clerks, and the level of adoption they're seeing speaks for itself."

"I chose to be an early investor in HeyGov because I know Dustin's creativity, grit, and passion for solving problems for the underserved smaller municipalities," said Zach Gilbert, investor and Director of Engineering at Plexus Corp. "His team is extremely customer-focused, creates real solutions, and never stops pushing to improve the value HeyGov and ClerkMinutes is providing. I am excited to be a small part of the mission to improve the daily lives of our hard-working clerks within cities and counties across the country."

National Meeting Minutes Day is designed to mobilize municipal Clerks at scale, offering a firsthand look at how AI can simplify one of the most time-intensive responsibilities in local government.

To learn more, visit: https://nationalmeetingminutesday.com/ or https://clerkminutes.com.

About HeyGov

HeyGov builds modern digital tools for local government, helping municipalities improve communication, streamline operations, and better serve their communities. Its growing product suite includes ClerkMinutes, HeyLicense, Hey311, HeyGov Pay, and HeyReserve. Together, these tools are designed specifically for public sector teams, delivering practical, easy-to-use solutions that create immediate impact. For more information, visit https://heygov.com/.

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SOURCE HeyGov/ClerkMinutes