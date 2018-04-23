Clery Center and StopHazing Launch Hazing Prevention Toolkit for Campus Professionals®

STRAFFORD, Pa., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Campus hazing can have far-reaching negative consequences for individual students, their families, student organizations, groups and teams, and the broader campus community. To guide effective hazing prevention, Clery Center and StopHazing have partnered to develop a data-driven Hazing Prevention Framework (HPF)© based on principles of prevention science and findings from the Hazing Prevention Consortium (HPC). The HPC includes member universities dedicated to advancing a comprehensive approach and building an evidence base for hazing prevention through a three-year mentoring process with StopHazing's prevention experts. To translate research findings into sustainable practices, the partners are releasing the Hazing Prevention Toolkit for Campus Professionals®.
The Toolkit simplifies the complexities of hazing prevention into manageable strategies and activities. "While effective responses to hazing are vital, the Toolkit emphasizes activities that prevent hazing before it begins. Designed with campus leaders in mind, it helps guide comprehensive hazing prevention," said Dr. Elizabeth Allan, President of StopHazing and Professor of Higher Education at the University of Maine.
"While we're making progress, tragedies involving hazing and other campus violence still monopolize headlines. Too often we see the impact of hazing not only on hazing victims, but also on entire campus communities. Our partnership with StopHazing on the We Don't Haze film opened the door to broader collaboration with the shared vision of giving institutions access to valuable tools to proactively address hazing on campus," said Abigail Boyer, Associate Executive Director of the Clery Center.
"We want to promote a cultural shift so college students can have exceptional experiences of group belonging and leadership without hazing." Allan added. "We offer the Toolkit as a step in that direction."
About Clery Center
Clery Center is a national nonprofit organization that helps institutions of higher education understand and comply with the Clery Act via strategic consulting services, policy insight, and staff compliance training. Founded in 1987 after the murder of Jeanne Clery, Clery Center is uniquely dedicated to making campus safety a nationwide reality.
About StopHazing
The mission of StopHazing is to promote safe school, campus and organizational climates through research, information sharing and the development of data-driven strategies for hazing prevention.
