Clery Center and StopHazing Launch Hazing Prevention Toolkit for Campus Professionals®

The Toolkit simplifies the complexities of hazing prevention into manageable strategies and activities. "While effective responses to hazing are vital, the Toolkit emphasizes activities that prevent hazing before it begins. Designed with campus leaders in mind, it helps guide comprehensive hazing prevention," said Dr. Elizabeth Allan, President of StopHazing and Professor of Higher Education at the University of Maine.

"While we're making progress, tragedies involving hazing and other campus violence still monopolize headlines. Too often we see the impact of hazing not only on hazing victims, but also on entire campus communities. Our partnership with StopHazing on the We Don't Haze film opened the door to broader collaboration with the shared vision of giving institutions access to valuable tools to proactively address hazing on campus," said Abigail Boyer, Associate Executive Director of the Clery Center.

"We want to promote a cultural shift so college students can have exceptional experiences of group belonging and leadership without hazing." Allan added. "We offer the Toolkit as a step in that direction."

For more information or to access the Toolkit, please visit:

https://clerycenter.org/initiatives/hazing-project/

www.stophazing.org

About Clery Center

Clery Center is a national nonprofit organization that helps institutions of higher education understand and comply with the Clery Act via strategic consulting services, policy insight, and staff compliance training. Founded in 1987 after the murder of Jeanne Clery, Clery Center is uniquely dedicated to making campus safety a nationwide reality.

About StopHazing

The mission of StopHazing is to promote safe school, campus and organizational climates through research, information sharing and the development of data-driven strategies for hazing prevention.

