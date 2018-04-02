Clery Center Celebrates 30 Years of Safer Campuses

WAYNE, Pa., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeanne Clery was 19 years old when she was raped and murdered in her college residence hall. Her parents, Connie and Howard Clery, learned that standards for campus crime reporting simply did not exist in 1986. So the Clery family put transformative change into motion on the state and national level: they lobbied for revolutionary policy change that eventually led to the Jeanne Clery Act, and formed a nonprofit organization that would help colleges and universities understand the Clery Act and how to maintain safer campus environments. Today, Clery Center remains dedicated to guiding institutions to implement effective campus safety measures focused on sexual violence, dating violence, fire safety, hate crimes, hazing, and other forms of violence and crime.
In recognition and celebration of the 30 years of work the Clery family and Clery Center have done since 1987 to make college campuses safer, Clery Center will host a fundraising 30th Anniversary Gala on April 7. The event will feature Sara Ganim as keynote speaker. Ms. Ganim won a Pulitzer Prize in 2012 for her coverage of the Jerry Sandusky case and ensuing scandal at Penn State. The event will also feature Baylor University head football coach, Matt Rhule, who worked with Clery Center on training for athletes and athletic staff at Baylor University.
WHAT: Clery Center 30th Anniversary Gala
WHO: Constance Clery, Co-Founder
Alison Kiss, Executive Director
Sara Ganim, National Correspondent, CNN
Matt Rhule, Head Football Coach, Baylor University
Don Baldwin, Addie Mix, Anne Seymour: Jeanne Clery Award Winners
WHEN: Saturday, April 7, 2018
6:00 pm
WHERE: Merion Cricket Club
325 Montgomery Avenue
Haverford, PA 19041
Members of the media interested in attending can RSVP to Kristen Sweeney at (484) 588-4755 or ksweeney@clerycenter.org
About Clery Center
Clery Center is a national nonprofit organization committed to helping higher education institutions understand and comply with the Clery Act. Founded in 1987 after the murder of Jeanne Clery, Clery Center is dedicated to making campus safety a nationwide reality. By equipping campus professionals with the resources they need to understand Clery requirements, Clery Center provides the guidance needed to implement effective campus safety measures. For more, visit us at www.clerycenter.org, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @CleryCenter.
