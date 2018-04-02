Clery Center Celebrates 30 Years of Safer Campuses

In recognition and celebration of the 30 years of work the Clery family and Clery Center have done since 1987 to make college campuses safer, Clery Center will host a fundraising 30th Anniversary Gala on April 7. The event will feature Sara Ganim as keynote speaker. Ms. Ganim won a Pulitzer Prize in 2012 for her coverage of the Jerry Sandusky case and ensuing scandal at Penn State. The event will also feature Baylor University head football coach, Matt Rhule, who worked with Clery Center on training for athletes and athletic staff at Baylor University.

WHAT: Clery Center 30th Anniversary Gala

WHO: Constance Clery, Co-Founder

Alison Kiss, Executive Director

Sara Ganim, National Correspondent, CNN

Matt Rhule, Head Football Coach, Baylor University

Don Baldwin, Addie Mix, Anne Seymour: Jeanne Clery Award Winners

WHEN: Saturday, April 7, 2018

6:00 pm

WHERE: Merion Cricket Club

325 Montgomery Avenue

Haverford, PA 19041

Members of the media interested in attending can RSVP to Kristen Sweeney at (484) 588-4755 or ksweeney@clerycenter.org

About Clery Center

Clery Center is a national nonprofit organization committed to helping higher education institutions understand and comply with the Clery Act. Founded in 1987 after the murder of Jeanne Clery, Clery Center is dedicated to making campus safety a nationwide reality. By equipping campus professionals with the resources they need to understand Clery requirements, Clery Center provides the guidance needed to implement effective campus safety measures. For more, visit us at www.clerycenter.org, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @CleryCenter.

