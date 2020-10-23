Cleure Announces Launch of Non-Aerosol Strong Hold Hairspray Free of Fragrance, Parabens, and Alcohol

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleure, the leading clean and hypoallergenic personal care brand for sensitivities, is expanding its product line with the launch of their new hypoallergenic Strong Hold Hairspray. The latest addition to Cleure's hair care products formulated with sensitive skin and scalps in mind, this hairspray provides long-lasting, flake-free hold without the common irritants and allergens found in many mass-market hairspray options.

"We remain dedicated to providing quality products for people who feel they do not have many options for hair, skin, and oral care products," says Cleure founder, Dr. Flora Stay, DDS, "We're excited to expand upon our hair care line with another styling option suitable for those suffering with dry, flakey scalps, contact dermatitis, and other sensitivities."

This hairspray joins Cleure's Medium Hold Hair Gel, Leave-in Conditioning Mist, and Hypoallergenic Shampoo and Conditioner in their line of dermatologist recommended hair care products.

Formulated with naturally nourishing ingredients, this invisible, fine-mist hairspray is designed to:

Provide strong, long-lasting hold for all hair types and textures

Tame frizz while adding volume

Leave no residue build-up or stiffness

Cleure Strong Hold Hairspray is free of fragrance, salicylates, synthetic dyes, parabens, and alcohol, and is packaged in an environmentally friendly, non-aerosol spray bottle. Made in the USA with locally sourced ingredients, all Cleure products are gluten-free, cruelty-free, and never tested on animals.

DIRECTIONS : Apply to dry, styled hair as needed. Spray approximately 10-12 inches away from hair.

Price/Availability: $12 beginning November 2020 at www.cleure.com and Amazon.com.

About CleureⓇ

Cleure® formulates effective personal care products that address the needs of all skin types, sensitivity concerns, and ages. Rooted in the philosophy of only using ingredients with intention™, Cleure's products are carefully curated with clean, pure, and effective ingredients that are recommended by dermatologists and allergists, and are free of unnecessary additives or hidden preservatives. Cleure® is committed to ingredient integrity and 100% label transparency with explicitly listed, locally sourced ingredients that are considerate of all sensitivities. Made in the USA, Cleure's® hypoallergenic collection is entirely fragrance-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and free of parabens, salicylates, phthalates, alcohols, synthetic dyes, essential oils, phenoxyethanol, propylene glycol, mint, and other irritating ingredients. Learn more at www.cleure.com .

Media Contact:

Hillary Litberg

805-951-7600

[email protected]

SOURCE Cleure