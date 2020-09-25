Cleure Announces New Website Launch

VENTURA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleure, the leading clean and hypoallergenic personal care brand for sensitive skin, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its newly redesigned website at www.cleure.com . The site features a modern design, improved functionality, and streamlined information to help customers make well-informed decisions about their personal care needs. The new platform offers the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation, performance, mobile optimization, and personalization.

Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users quickly and easily navigate the site to find the personal care products they need. New features include:

AfterPay "Buy Now, Pay Later" Interest-Free Payments and Express Checkout payment options, giving users more alternatives for purchasing products.

Skincare Routine Finder Quiz which personalizes and recommends products that address customers' specific skincare goals.

Live Chat during business hours with their team of skincare experts, allowing customer support to be more accessible.

Comprehensive Ingredient Dictionary featuring simple explanations of every ingredient used in their formulas.

Newly Updated Product Images, Videos, and Descriptions detailing key features and FAQs for each product.

"We are excited to introduce an elevated, personalized, and informative online experience for our Cleure customers," said Dr. Flora Stay, Founder of Cleure. "Shopping for clean, cruelty-free skincare, oral care, and hair care tailored for sensitive skin has never been easier."

Site visitors can also stay informed via the revamped Advice by Concern blog. The blog contains a rich library of helpful content such as skincare advice, product recommendations, routines, educational research on ingredients, and explanations of common skin, oral, and hair conditions.

For more information on Cleure and to view the new site please visit www.cleure.com starting October 2020.

About CleureⓇ

Cleure® formulates effective personal care products that address the needs of all skin types, sensitivity concerns, and ages. Rooted in the philosophy of only using ingredients with intention™, Cleure's products are carefully curated with clean, pure, and effective ingredients that are recommended by dermatologists and allergists, and are free of unnecessary additives or hidden preservatives. Cleure® is committed to ingredient integrity and 100% label transparency with explicitly listed, locally sourced ingredients that are considerate of all sensitivities. Made in the USA, Cleure's® hypoallergenic collection is entirely fragrance-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and free of parabens, salicylates, phthalates, alcohols, synthetic dyes, essential oils, phenoxyethanol, propylene glycol, mint, and other irritating ingredients. Learn more at www.cleure.com .

