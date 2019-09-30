VENTURA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleure is unveiling its most recent skincare innovation for sensitive skin, Tinted Mineral Sunscreen, this week. The Broad Spectrum Tinted SPF 40 Facial Sunscreen is meant for daily use on the face and is multi-purpose as it can be utilized as a moisturizer, sunscreen, and as face primer that provides coverage while leaving a matte finish.

Cleure Launches New Hypo-Allergenic Tinted Sunscreen

The Tinted Sunscreen is non-comedogenic as it will not clog pores. It is sheer and virtually invisible on even the darkest of skin tones. It helps prevent sunburn if used as directed with other sun protection measures, thereby decreasing the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun.

Cleure is committed to safe, non-irritating ingredients for their line of sensitive skincare, oral care, hair and body care, and cosmetic products. The Tinted Mineral Sunscreen is no exception, as it is hypo-allergenic, entirely free of salicylates, alcohol, gluten, fragrance, parabens, and formaldehyde. Along with its SPF 40 protection, it is lightweight, all-natural, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology , you should select a sunscreen that is Broad Spectrum with SPF 30 or higher, and that is water-resistant such as Cleure's Tinted Sunscreen.

It complies with the FDA's updated sunscreen regulations to provide the safest and most effective sun protection with its active ingredients primarily being titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to block against UVA and UVB rays.

Cleure sunscreens are also recommended by the American Contact Dermatitis Society, Skin Safe (in collaboration with Mayo Clinic), and dermatologists across the USA.

The Tinted Mineral Sunscreen will be available for $41.00 and will be sold via Cleure's website www.cleure.com as well as Amazon.com. All Cleure products are Made in the USA.

About CleureⓇ

Leading wellness authority, Dr. Flora Stay, introduced Cleure intending to create a sensitive skincare line with products as clean and pure as natural skin, without sacrificing efficacy. The first products developed were dental care and from there, Dr. Stay expanded to include makeup, skincare, and hair care. Committed to providing high-quality, gluten-free and hypoallergenic products, Cleure is the #1 dermatologist recommended and rapidly rising e-commerce store in the sensitive skin market for skin, hair, body, oral care, and cosmetics products.

CONTACT:

Giselle Langley

Cleure

888-883-4276

223668@email4pr.com

SOURCE Cleure

Related Links

http://www.cleure.com

