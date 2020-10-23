Cleure Reveals Launch of New Reef-Safe Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Free of Oxybenzone, Fragrance, Parabens, and Nanoparticles

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleure, the leading clean and hypoallergenic personal care brand for sensitivities, is expanding its product line with the launch of their new Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen. Formulated with non-micronized Zinc Oxide and Titanium Oxide, and without fragrance, parabens, and oxybenzone, this sunscreen is an optimal choice for those with skin sensitivities and/or allergies.

"Sun protection is crucial for preventing skin damage like signs of aging, discoloration, and skin cancer, but so many chemical sunscreens can be harmful in other ways, especially for those with sensitive skin," says Cleure founder, Dr. Flora Stay, DDS. "We want to provide the best of both worlds with a clean, gentle sunscreen option that provides protection without any harsh chemicals."

This natural, mineral sunscreen is formulated to:

Protect the skin from both UVA and UVB rays with an SPF of 30

Give a boost of moisture

Leave no whitecast

Easily absorb into the skin without clogging pores

Cleure Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen is also free of salicylates, synthetic dyes, parabens, gluten, and alcohol, and is reef-safe (contains no ingredients that are toxic to coral reefs). Made in the USA with locally sourced ingredients, all Cleure products are cruelty-free, never tested on animals, and packaged in recyclable plastics.

DIRECTIONS : Apply liberally and evenly at least 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply after 40 minutes of swimming or sweating and/or at least every 2 hours.

Price/Availability: $30 beginning November 2020 at www.cleure.com and Amazon.com.

About CleureⓇ

Cleure® formulates effective personal care products that address the needs of all skin types, sensitivity concerns, and ages. Rooted in the philosophy of only using ingredients with intention™, Cleure's products are carefully curated with clean, pure, and effective ingredients that are recommended by dermatologists and allergists, and are free of unnecessary additives or hidden preservatives. Cleure® is committed to ingredient integrity and 100% label transparency with explicitly listed, locally sourced ingredients that are considerate of all sensitivities. Made in the USA, Cleure's® hypoallergenic collection is entirely fragrance-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and free of parabens, salicylates, phthalates, alcohols, synthetic dyes, essential oils, phenoxyethanol, propylene glycol, mint, and other irritating ingredients. Learn more at www.cleure.com .

