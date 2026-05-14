Cleva Introduces Revolutionary FLT+™ Flat Filter Technology with New Vacmaster Professional® Beast Series™ Wet/Dry Vacuum

Innovative design relocates the filter to the powerhead, delivering increased tank capacity, longer-lasting suction, and a seamless transition between wet and dry applications.

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleva North America, Inc., a premier manufacturer of high-performance wet/dry vacuums, lawn and garden tools, and floor care solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking FLT+™ Flat Filter Technology. This new innovation will officially debut on May 14, 2026, integrated into the brand-new Vacmaster Professional Beast Series™ FLT+™ 10-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum.

For decades, professionals and DIYers have struggled with the limitations of traditional wet/dry vacuum architectures, which house the filter within the collection tank. This outdated design sacrifices valuable tank capacity, leaves the filter highly susceptible to clogging, and ultimately reduces suction power as the tank fills with debris.

Furthermore, standard vacuums require users to manually switch between two separate filters for wet and dry applications, costing valuable time on the jobsite and forcing users to handle dirty, waterlogged filters.

Cleva's FLT+™ system completely reimagines this standard by placing the filter entirely within the powerhead. This structural shift creates significantly more usable tank capacity*, mitigates clogging, and provides remarkably longer-lasting suction. Most notably, FLT+™ operates as a true single-filter system. Users can seamlessly transition between wet and dry messes without ever stopping work to swap filters, drastically reducing downtime and eliminating the mess.

This initial 10-gallon FLT+™ model represents the premium "Best" offering in Vacmaster's "Good, Better, Best" product strategy. Because it builds upon the widely respected, existing Beast Series™ platform, it arrives fully equipped with advanced, professional-grade features designed for rigorous use:

Synchro Technology: Features tool-activated wireless remote activation.

Features tool-activated wireless remote activation. Self-Cleaning Filter: Ensures peak performance with minimal manual maintenance, extending the life of the motor and the filter itself.

Ensures peak performance with minimal manual maintenance, extending the life of the motor and the filter itself. LED Filter Display: Provides clear, real-time status updates on filter health, so users never have to guess when it is time for maintenance.

Provides clear, real-time status updates on filter health, so users never have to guess when it is time for maintenance. And of course, the Beast-level motor performance inherent in our Beast Series™ products

*Compared to cylindrical cartridge filters

"Today's professionals and hands-on users expect tools that help them work more efficiently with fewer interruptions," said Alain Duque, President/Managing Partner of Cleva. "FLT+ represents a fundamental rethink of the wet/dry vacuum. Instead of making incremental improvements to an existing system, we focused on solving the root problem users have dealt with for years. By redesigning where the filter sits within the vacuum, we created a solution that improves performance, workflow, and usability all at once."

The system will be available starting May 14 at Vacmaster.com or at this link specifically for the retail price of $199

(Note: While the Beast Series is an existing platform, not all future Beast models will feature FLT+, and not all future FLT+ models will carry the Beast designation, making this launch a unique flagship offering).

Cleva North America, Inc. is a global leader and premier manufacturer of high-quality products that deliver exceptional performance, dependability, and durability at a great value. Supported by 20 years' experience in engineering, manufacturing, and motor technology development, Cleva produces an award-winning portfolio of lawn and garden tools, wet/dry vacuums, and floor care solutions. Variety of brands include: Vacmaster®, LawnMaster®, Kenmore®, and Armor All®, as well as several premiere private label brands.

Media Contact: Samantha Martin

(212) 799-6100

[email protected]

SOURCE Cleva North America, Inc