Cleve Adams, CEO of VOXOX, Accepts Invitation to Forbes CEO Business Council

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleve Adams, CEO of VOXOX, a 5G and AI cloud-based communication platform for businesses, has accepted the prestigious invitation into the Forbes CEO Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Adams' selection by Forbes was based on the depth and diversity of his experience and success across multiple industries.

"We are honored to welcome Cleve Adams into our community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As a member of the Council, Cleve will be contributing thought leadership and an extensive depth of knowledge based on his over 20 years of experience in founding and leading global organizations towards success. He has successfully achieved five exits as CEO with an average 21x ROI to investors and spearheaded an astounding $1.1B IPO as co-founder of WebSense (now Forcepoint).

"I'd like to thank Scott and the review board for this invitation to be part of such a prestigious group of business experts and thought leaders," says Adams. "I look forward to sharing my business insights and show how my team and I set out to make an impact in the lives of small business owners and global partners."

VOXOX is a cloud-based phone and text marketing system that empowers small business owners and their teams to work from anywhere, on any phone, with one, simple-to-use app that is using AI framework to help automate daily communication operations in businesses.

VOXOX helps businesses create better conversations that lead to greater conversions with improved engagement, strengthened customer relationships, and accelerated growth.

