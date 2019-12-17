Cleveland-Area Financial Planner Kenneth F. Robinson Receives 2019 Bert Whitehead Visionary Award From the Alliance of Comprehensive Planners

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth F. Robinson, JD, CFP®, founder and Senior Advisor at Practical Financial Planning in Rocky River, received the 2019 Bert Whitehead Visionary Award at the annual conference of Alliance of Comprehensive Planners on Nov. 13, 2019. The Alliance of Comprehensive Planners (ACP) is a community of tax-focused, fiduciary financial advisors who provide comprehensive tax and financial planning strategies for their clients on a fee-only (commission-free) retainer basis. The conference was held at the Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina in San Diego from Nov. 12-14, 2019.



Robinson's firm, Practical Financial Planning, named to Thrive Awards List of fastest-growing, independent financial advisors in 2019

The Visionary Award, which was created as a tribute to ACP founder Bert Whitehead, serves to recognize an ACP advisor who (1) exemplifies the ACP methodology and successfully utilizes its principles, (2) demonstrates vision and innovation in the financial planning field, and (3) has made significant contributions to the growth and well-being of ACP as an organization.

Frankie Corrado, ACP President, introduced Robinson as the recipient of the 2019 Bert Whitehead Visionary Award, saying, "Ken's passion for financial planning is inspiring. He has described financial planning as not merely a career but a calling."

"Ken's interest in financial planning was first piqued in the mid-1990s," continued Corrado. "While attending a CFP® conference, he spoke with ACP leader Stewart Farnell, who encouraged him to consider ACP membership. Ken's commitment to our organization has been nothing short of outstanding."

ROBINSON'S CONTRIBUTIONS TO ACP ABOUND



Robinson completed a three-year term on the ACP Board of Directors in 2018. He serves or has served on the PR and Marketing Committee, the Training Committee, and as a mentor to new members. He has been a Group Instructor, co-chair of the Advanced Planners' Retreat Committee, an editor for the Financial Focus newsletter, and had a hand in writing and producing ACP's cutting-edge white papers. He is also a frequent contributor on the Member2Member discussion forum and an often-requested presenter at ACP conferences.



Robinson also took on a critical role this year: Hosting a new podcast series, Practical Wisdom from ACP Financial Advisors. He devotes countless hours scheduling, recording and reviewing each podcast interview—all with the purpose of promoting and growing the ACP community, "so we can get our message out to even more consumers. No one is more client-centered in their financial planning than ACP members," he said.

Accepting the Visionary Award, Robinson said, "I think of how lucky I was to encounter ACP at just the right time in my career, and how much I have learned from, not just the ACP methodology and not just from ACP members individually, but from the values that we share, knowing that we will take a bullet for the fiduciary standard."

"When people ask me, 'Why are you so passionate about ACP?' I say, 'It's about the privilege of being a fiduciary.' What connects all of us, with all the different ways that we practice, is that we share important values about what it means to serve clients and how we are responsible to serve them. And that's why I bleed ACP blue and green," said Robinson.

ROBINSON'S FIRM RECEIVES 2019 THRIVE AWARD



Additionally, Robinson's firm, Practical Financial Planning, has been named to the 2019 Thrive Awards List. Produced by the editors at Wealth Management magazine, the award honors the nation's fastest-growing, independent financial advisors. The list was compiled by measuring percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. The average revenue growth of Thrive Advisors is three times that of the overall industry.

"The Thrive Awards program is unlike any other recognition program," said editor-in-chief David Armstrong. "Rather than acknowledging assets under management or profitability, it recognizes advisors who are on the way up—those who have proven themselves skilled and ambitious by virtue of three solid years of revenue growth. We believe revenue growth is a metric that demonstrates advisor success in providing services of real value to clients and prospects and key to building a sustainable business for the future. The Thrive Awards list is a publicly visible testament to that success."

To qualify for the 2019 Thrive Awards list, applicants had to be based in the U.S., offer financial services to individual clients, and be free of regulatory actions. The full list is published on WealthManagement.com and was featured in Wealth Management magazine.

"It is exciting to be recognized as a growing financial planning firm in the Cleveland area, especially because we take a different approach to financial planning," said Robinson. "People don't always understand–at least not at first–how our holistic, fiduciary, retainer-based services truly benefit the client. We are really pleased to be acknowledged for our growth over the last three years; that means our advisory team is reaching more people and helping them reach their financial goals."

"Much of our success we owe not just to the ACP business model but to their true fiduciary, holistic, client-first methodology," Robinson added. "The professional brain trust, study groups and annual member conference are invaluable for an independent financial advisory firm like mine."

"Being a fiduciary isn't the easiest way for us to work, and there are critics who say it's not the way that we're going to make the most money. And my response is, 'Yeah? What's your point?' Because to put the client first really is something special in financial services," said Robinson.

ABOUT KENNETH F. ROBINSON AND PRACTICAL FINANCIAL PLANNING

Kenneth F. (Ken) Robinson, JD, CFP®, founded Practical Financial Planning in 1996. With decades of experience in the industry, he has authored several books on financial planning, including the groundbreaking Don't Make a Budget: Why It's So Hard to Save Money and What to Do About It . In addition, he wrote, produced and directed a critically acclaimed video about the economy in recession. He has been quoted in The New York Times as well as Kiplinger's Personal Finance and Money magazine, and his writing has appeared in Cleveland's The Plain Dealer and in the journal Science.



Robinson is also the owner of Financial Self-Confidence, a service that provides keynote speeches and seminars on personal finance. As a speaker, Robinson is known for his rap music video about the stock market in recession. For more information, please visit www.p-f-p.com.

Contact:

Leesy Palmer

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

LeesyPalmer@ImpactCommunications.org

Related Images

cleveland-area-financial-planner.jpeg

Cleveland Area Financial Planner Kenneth F. Robinson Receives 2019 Bert Whitehead Visionary Award from the Alliance of Comprehensive Planners

Robinson's firm, Practical Financial Planning, named to Thrive Awards List of fastest-growing, independent financial advisors in 2019

SOURCE Practical Financial Planning

Related Links

https://p-f-p.com

