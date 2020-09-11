Cleveland Attorney Michael F. Becker Named Among The Best Lawyers in America®

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Being recognized among The Best Lawyers in America is no insignificant feat. Honorees must be nominated, evaluated, and voted on by fellow attorneys and judges who've seen their work in action, and who are best positioned to assess their achievements and abilities.

For Cleveland Civil Trial Attorney Michael F. Becker, his latest selection to the list of Best Lawyers is yet another vote of confidence from colleagues who have continually voted him among the top attorneys in Personal Injury Litigation every year since 2001.

Proven & Peer Reviewed

Best Lawyers is the nation's oldest attorney rating system, and it has become a trusted resource for referring attorneys, corporate counsel, and prospective clients in need of objective insight when selecting legal representation for their particular matter.

Based entirely on peer review, Best Lawyers compiles its annual list by soliciting nominations from the public and third-party evaluations from other top-rated attorneys whose votes determine which nominees earn a spot on the final publication.

Given its carefully structured methodology, Best Lawyers recognizes not merely lawyers who've won significant verdicts and settlements or gained notoriety for handling complex or high-profile claims; it distinguishes attorneys who've truly forged legacies of success and earned widespread respect among their clients, communities, and legal peers.

A Career of Proven Results

Over the course of more than 40 years, Michael Becker has become known as a devoted advocate for victims and families who've suffered the most severe and egregious harms. He has successfully represented victims of serious injury and wrongful death in courtrooms across the country and has secured impressive victories on behalf of clients with complex claims involving birth trauma, brain damage, and medical negligence from Maine to Hawaii.

A Certified Civil Trial Lawyer by The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA), Becker is a specialist in litigating highly technical civil claims, and has been a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates – a prestigious invite-only organization for the top 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers in the nation – since 2004. In addition to years of Best Lawyers selections, Becker has been honored with the Cleveland Academy of Trial Attorneys' President's Award, the Ohio Association for Justice's Craig Spangenberg Distinguished Advocate Award, and many other professional distinctions.

Apart from peer recognition, Becker's career of proven results speak volumes about his talent as a trial attorney. As Founder and Managing Partner of The Becker Law Firm, Becker has led his team in the recovery of more than $500 million in compensation for clients. That includes numerous 8-figure settlements for birth injury plaintiffs, some of the largest medical malpractice judgments in Ohio state history, and hundreds of millions in obstetrical cases other attorneys turned down.

Today, Becker continues to fight for families across Ohio and the U.S. in complex malpractice and birth injury claims. He lectures nationally on a range of medical negligence topics, and he is actively involved in giving back to the community. Earlier this year, he published a book, "Stop Bullying! Kids' Views on Bullying", a collaboration with Cleveland-area 3rd through 8th graders about their perspective on bullying.

Michael F. Becker is Managing Partner at The Becker Law Firm, a Cleveland-based civil trial law firm that's earned national recognition for recovering over half a billion dollars on behalf of victims and families in cases involving medical negligence, birth injuries, serious personal injury, and wrongful death. To learn more, visit: www.beckerjustice.com.

