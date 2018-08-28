Cleveland Based Digital Marketing Agency Linkmedia 360 is one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies in America

CLEVELAND, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Linkmedia 360 is proud to announce its ranking in the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in America.

This milestone points to Linkmedia 360's relentless pursuit of partnering with clients to help them achieve their business goals through digital marketing, data-science and unparalleled customer service. In a short period of time, Linkmedia 360 has established themselves as a digital marketing and advertising leader in an industry that's fraught with algorithm updates, industry shake-ups moving faster than the speed of a Google search, advertising policy changes, and continuous evolutions in consumer behavior and expectations with brands.

Over the course of a four-year range, the agency expanded offices three times and grew from 15 employees in 2014 to over 60 in 2018. In 2018 alone the agency created jobs for 38 new employees, including the establishment of a data science practice. Dave Wolf, Managing Partner at Linkmedia 360, elaborates on the collective achievements of the team that led to the ranking within the Inc. 5000:

"The most exciting part of our current growth path are the opportunities we have in the categories we serve; we have only scratched the surface. Focused investment on our team and in key categories has allowed us to distinguish ourselves as thought leaders and has set a foundation that will propel Linkmedia 360 to the next level."

Dave continues, stating, "The other exciting part of our growth are the key contributions our team members make on a daily basis to drive results for our clients. I don't reflect often on the past, but it is amazing to think back where we were a few years ago and all of the new team members who have become part of Linkmedia 360."

Chad Luckie, Managing Partner at Linkmedia 360, supports the agency's growth and speaks to the trust it develops between clients and how it impacts the team, stating:

"I love building relationships with our clients and partners. There is no better feeling than driving results that really matter, which ultimately trickles down to our team's success."

Citing the ongoing harmony between clients and staff, Chad points to a bright future for Linkmedia 360. "We are continuing to build out our data science capabilities, and we're looking forward to leveraging new technology like artificial intelligence to continue making a positive bottom-line impact on our clients."

About Linkmedia 360:

Linkmedia 360 is a digital marketing agency that creates and implements comprehensive lead generation programs using digital, mobile, social and traditional media channels. Our focus is to generate leads with actionable insights centered on robust analytics. We are grounded in the success of our clients to ensure they remain highly visible in their competitive markets.

Our dedicated team of marketing technologists, strategists and writers all design and implement custom marketing and media solutions based on our clients' business challenges and market opportunities.

