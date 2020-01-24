Cleveland-Based Investment Advisor, Ancora, Announces Opening of New Location in Naples, Florida

CLEVELAND, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora, a unique investment advisory firm consisting of Family Wealth, Asset Management and Retirement Plan divisions, is expanding. Fred DiSanto, Chairman and CEO of Ancora, announced today the firm is opening their third office, which will be in Naples, Florida. Ancora is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with an additional office located in Detroit, Michigan. This is the firm's first expansion outside of the Midwest.

The new office space, accessibly located on the Tamiami Trail in Naples' Park Shore neighborhood, will be home to local employees and offer additional workspaces for the firm's Cleveland and Detroit-based employees to utilize while servicing their clients in the area.

"We believe the west coast of Florida is a natural market for us and have decided to extend our unique mix of wealth management capabilities, financial services experience and institutional-caliber, proprietary investment solutions into this thriving part of the country," said DiSanto.

The office will be a modern, comfortable and convenient space for the firm's clients to meet with their advisors. Additional information can be found on the firm's website at https://ancora.net/insights/.

About Ancora

Ancora Holdings Inc. consists of three registered investment advisory firms, a broker-dealer and an insurance agency. The firm offers proprietary investment solutions across equities, fixed income and alternatives, in addition to retirement plan solutions, wealth and insurance planning. Ancora delivers tailored financial solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, small businesses, organizations and financial intermediaries.

