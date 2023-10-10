Cleveland Browns Tight End David Njoku Supports the American Burn Association By Launching Exclusive "WITHSTAND" Merchandise Line on MILLIONS

CLEVELAND, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cleveland Browns tight end, David Njoku, is proud to announce the launch of an exclusive merchandise line to raise awareness, resources, and support for burn-related care, prevention, education, and research. The merchandise line will be available on David Njoku's MILLIONS.co profile, and a portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to the American Burn Association (ABA).

David Njoku's commitment to this cause comes after a recent and deeply personal experience. Just before a game last week, Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm in a home accident at home while lighting a fire pit. This unfortunate incident served as a stark reminder of how life can change in an instant due to burn injuries.

The American Burn Association, represented by Chief Executive, Kimberly Hoarle, MBA, CAE, is thankful to David Njoku for undertaking this meaningful endeavor. Hoarle shared, "We are grateful to have a dedicated athlete like David Njoku show support as we work to bring attention to the critical issues surrounding burn injuries. His willingness to turn a personal setback into an opportunity for positive change is truly commendable. Together, we hope to increase burn prevention efforts and make a lasting impact on burn survivors and their families."

In the spirit of gratitude, David Njoku expressed his appreciation for the medical professionals who played a pivotal role in his recovery at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, specifically Dr. Joseph Khouri, MD. He believes that by channeling his experience into supporting the American Burn Association and other burn patients and survivors, he can shed some positive light on an otherwise unfortunate incident.

Njoku stated, "I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to an all too common issue. The doctors at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center were instrumental in my recovery, and I am forever grateful for their expertise and care. By working with the ABA, I hope to provide resources and support to burn survivors and their families."

David Njoku's exclusive "Withstand" merchandise line initially came about when The Cut President / CEO, Brad Cutler saw how David's perseverance in light of such unfortunate circumstances could bring a positive outcome with the right guidance. He tasked The Cut's in-house design studio MAWI to design and curate a collection of apparel for David that part of the proceeds could be used to raise awareness for other burn survivors. MAWI co-founder, Will Britt, personally designed the collection which includes a range of apparel, and will be available for purchase on Njoku's MILLIONS.co profile starting today. With every purchase of David Njoku's merch from the "Withstand" collection, supporters will not only receive high-quality merchandise but also contribute to the ABA's mission of improving the lives of burn survivors and advancing burn care, as a percentage of proceeds will be donated directly.

During the NFL "My Cause, My Cleats" week this season, Njoku has decided to continue raising awareness for the ABA to survivors of serious burn-related injuries with his custom pair of cleats worn on Week 13.

For more information about David Njoku's merchandise line and to make a difference in the lives of burn survivors, please visit https://millions.co/david-njoku.

About MILLIONS:
MILLIONS.co is a leading online sports media and social commerce platform that empowers athletes to connect with their fans through streams, podcasts, and media, and build their own brands.

About David Njoku:
David Njoku is a professional football player, currently serving as the tight end for the Cleveland Browns. He is known for his dedication to both his sport and philanthropic causes. David Njoku is represented by The Cut, founded by Brad Cutler, a full service sports & entertainment marketing agency that maximizes their clients' potential through game-changing partnerships in securing the partnership with MILLIONS. With a passion matched only by that of their clients, The Cut is committed to producing world-class campaigns and opportunities to build both existing and new brands.

About the American Burn Association:
The American Burn Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by burn injury. The ABA and its members dedicate their efforts and resources to promoting and supporting burn-related research, education, care, rehabilitation, and prevention. To learn more, please visit https://ameriburn.org/.

