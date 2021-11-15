Cleveland Cavaliers Partner with Fast to Integrate One-Click Checkout With Online Team Shop and at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The technology will be uniquely applied in-venue at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse utilizing QR codes that will be applied to seatbacks in the bowl, as well as on designated digital signs on the venue concourse. A simple scan of the code with a mobile device will quickly and seamlessly allow fans in attendance to make an instant purchase of the "Item of the Game" – such as a Cavs hat or shirt – presented by Fast.

For those shopping from home, the Fast checkout service will also be available for customers that purchase any item at CavaliersTeamShop.com, as well as on the online team shops of the AHL Cleveland Monsters and G League Cleveland Charge.

"We know our fans appreciate simplicity and providing a one-click purchase option greatly improves their shopping experience with us. Whether it be while shopping online at the Team Shop or at the FieldHouse for the discounted 'Item of the Game,' this technology eliminates the burden of executing multiple steps in order to get what you want," said Nic Barlage, Cleveland Cavaliers president of business operations. "For those that have already experienced this convenience during their online shopping experiences, it is easy to understand why we feel this one-click service is critical to the future success of our e-commerce platform and the associated fan experience. We're excited to be the first NBA team to utilize this technology alongside our partners at Fast."

"The Cleveland Cavaliers are renowned within the NBA for creating a one-of-a-kind fan experience, and we were eager to partner with them to bring one-click and headless checkout to CavaliersTeamShop.com and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse," said Domm Holland, CEO and Co-Founder, Fast. "They are true innovators in fan engagement, and we look forward to making it faster and easier for Cavaliers fans to support their team."

Fast will also be integrated into a joint marketing initiative that leverages Cavaliers social media posts and email campaigns to promote merchandise, as well as a digital campaign around the upcoming 2022 NBA All-Star Game and week in Cleveland. The Cavs have over 27 million social media followers across all social media platforms, which is currently ranked as sixth most among all North American professional teams.

ABOUT FAST

Fast's mission is to make buying online faster, safer and easier for everyone. Its Fast Login and Fast Checkout product enable a one-click sign-in and purchasing experience that makes it easier for people to buy and merchants to sell. The company's products work on any browser, device or platform for consistent, stress-free purchasing, either on a merchants own domain or through headless checkout on any other website. Fast invests heavily in its user privacy and security, with a Zero Fraud Guarantee on chargebacks for sellers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Fast is a privately held company founded by Domm Holland and Allison Barr Allen and funded by Stripe, Addition, Index Ventures, Susa Ventures and Sugar Capital. To learn more, visit fast.co.

ABOUT CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship in 2016 while also taking the Eastern Conference crown in 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The team plays at, and also operates, the newly transformed, publicly-owned Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are part of Rock Entertainment Group. The Group also includes the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio. The Cavaliers are regularly recognized for their extensive community support and engagement programs and contributions, workplace diversity and inclusion leadership, and an on-going economic impact that now registers in the billions of dollars locally. Dan Gilbert is Chairman of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gilbert and his family of companies have now invested over $2.0 billion in Cleveland. Gilbert is also Founder and Chairman of Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, and Founder and Chairman of Rock Ventures LLC, the umbrella entity for his portfolio of business and real estate investments. Len Komoroski is the Rock Entertainment Group CEO and Nic Barlage is the Rock Entertainment Group President and Chief Operating Officer. The Cavaliers team is led by General Manager Koby Altman and Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse provide fans the best experience in the NBA with its extensive and stunning array of amenities and technology and signature, electrifying game presentation.

