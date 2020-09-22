Cleveland Clinic Appoints Conor Delaney, M.D., Ph.D., as CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic Florida Region

"Dr. Delaney's accomplishments and leadership experience will further advance our mission and expand our capabilities throughout Florida," says Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D. "He brings a remarkable dedication and commitment to providing the highest level of quality and safe care for our patients."

The region has been recognized for providing quality care. Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital was named the No. 1 hospital in the Miami-Dade metropolitan area for the third year in a row, according to the 2020-2021 annual ranking of Best Hospitals by U.S. News and World Report. Weston Hospital also tied for the No.5 best hospital in Florida, while Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital tied for No. 19, and Cleveland Clinic Martin Health tied for No. 28.

In July, the Cleveland Clinic Florida Research and Innovation Center opened in Port St. Lucie. Established in November 2019, the new center will advance innovative translational research, focused on immuno-oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Cleveland Clinic Florida team and contribute to our mission of providing patients access to Cleveland Clinic care, while helping grow research and education throughout the region," said Delaney.

In Delaney's current role as chairman of Cleveland Clinic's Digestive Disease and Surgery Institute (DDSI), he is responsible for the departments of Colorectal Surgery, Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Nutrition and General Surgery throughout Cleveland Clinic. The institute includes more than 240 staff physicians, more than 80 advanced practice providers, and 140 residents and fellows. The team does 48,000 surgical cases and 90,000 endoscopic procedures per year.

DDSI is recognized for patient care and academic leadership, and many of the academic staff, departments and sections are national and international leaders in their fields. Ranked in the top four in Gastroenterology and GI Surgery by U.S. News & World Report since 2003, the institute is a globally recognized leader in surgical and digestive disease diagnosis, treatments and innovations.

A colorectal surgeon and professor of surgery with more than 30 years of experience in health care, Delaney first joined Cleveland Clinic in 1999 as a fellow. He began his career at Cleveland Clinic in 2000 on the clinical associate staff.

Delaney has received a number of prizes, scholarships and awards over the course of his career in training, education and research. He is a member of and serves on administrative committees of many national and international professional societies, serves on the editorial board of eight national and international journals, is the past president of the International Society for Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery, and the Midwest Surgical Association, and is the vice president of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons.

Delaney has given over 450 lectures nationally and internationally and has published 15 books and 400 original manuscripts, reviews and chapters relating to surgical education, colorectal cancer surgery, laparoscopic colorectal surgery and peri-operative care. His clinical interests include laparoscopic colorectal surgery, carcinoma of the colon, rectum and anus, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, sphincter-saving surgery, re-operative abdominal surgery and colonoscopy. His research interests include various aspects of colorectal surgery, cost-efficiency in surgery and surgical education.

Delaney earned his medical degree from University College Dublin Medical School. In 1992, he became a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and earned his master's degree in surgery in 1994. His doctorate degree is from the University of Pittsburgh. He holds the Victor W. Fazio, M.D., Endowed Chair in Colorectal Surgery.

Joseph Iannotti, M.D., Ph.D., who served as interim CEO and President for the Florida region since June of this year, will continue in his roles as Chief of Staff, and Chief Academic and Innovation Officer for the Cleveland Clinic Florida region.

About Cleveland Clinic

