Cleveland Clinic Children's Patients Benefits from Sandow Business Solutions' Support

The third-annual "Sandow Fills the Sleigh" event, held at Two Bucks North Olmsted, collected donated toys and raised $200 with a 50/50 raffle. Since 2014, Sandow Business Solutions has supported the annual Cleveland Clinic Children's Santa Drop event, providing toys for Santa to deliver to children, brightening the lives of children who are hospitalized during the holidays.

"Our goal every year is to make the holiday season as comfortable as possible for these children," said President Jordan Sprague . "These children are in the hospital when most kids are able to enjoy a break from the stresses of life. I'm humbled that we are able to provide them with some Christmas cheer."

Serving major clients in the broadcast and telecommunications industries, Sandow Business Solutions promotes a culture of hard work, determination, and integrity, with a priority placed on building face-to-face customer relationships. With a mission of developing future leaders who are inspired to excel beyond expectations, Sandow Business Solutions fully supports philanthropic efforts in the community.

About Sandow Business Solutions

Sandow Business Solutions is an outsourced sales and marketing company that acquires new customers and retains current customers on behalf of Fortune 500 clients. The company, based in Independence, Ohio, works to bring the client increased brand awareness with a faithful, expanding customer base. Providing team members with unlimited growth opportunities is key to the firm's success, as is community service. For more information, contact 216-524-1712 or go to http://www.sandowsolutions.com/ .

