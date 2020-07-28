Cleveland Clinic's Weston Hospital Maintains #1 Ranking In Miami-Fort Lauderdale Metro Area By U.S. News & World Report For Third Straight Year

WESTON, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Clinic Florida's Weston Hospital has tied for the top spot as the No. 1 hospital in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area for 2020-2021, according to the newly released annual ranking of Best Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. It is the third consecutive year Weston Hospital has earned the top ranking in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area. The annual survey ranks 67 hospitals in the local metropolitan area of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties as well as throughout the state of Florida.

Overall, Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital tied for the No. 5 ranking in Florida. Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital tied for No. 19, and Cleveland Clinic Martin Health tied for No. 28 in the state. A complete list of newly ranked hospitals is available online at www.usnews.com/hospitals.

"We continue to focus on quality care and excellent outcomes, and it is an honor to be acknowledged for the work that we do on behalf of our patients," said Joseph Iannotti, M.D., Ph.D., Interim CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic Florida and Chief Academic and Innovation Officer. "This recognition belongs to our caregivers who are committed to putting our patients first."

The Gastroenterology and GI Surgery Program at Weston continues to be recognized nationally, as it was ranked 29th in the United States. It is the only gastroenterology and GI surgery program in South Florida to be ranked nationally and one of only four in the state.

In addition to the local and state-wide rankings, four of Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital specialties ranked "high performing" for 2020-21. High performing specialties include Geriatrics, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Pulmonology and Lung Surgery.

Cleveland Clinic's Weston hospital also rated "high performing" in seven common conditions and procedures evaluated by U.S. News & World Report which include Aortic Valve Surgery, Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, and Lung Cancer Surgery.

Cleveland Clinic Florida's Treasure Coast hospitals have also been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for high-quality care. Cleveland Clinic's Indian River Hospital and Martin Health hospitals ranked high performing in Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Hip Replacement.

U.S. News publishes Best Hospitals to help guide patients who need a high level of care because they face particularly difficult surgery, a challenging condition, or added risk because of other health problems or age. Objective measures such as patient survival and safety data, the adequacy of nurse staffing levels and other data largely determined the rankings in most specialties.

About the Cleveland Clinic Florida Region

The Cleveland Clinic Florida region is a nonprofit, multi-specialty healthcare provider that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. The Florida region now includes Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin Health, and Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital, with five hospitals and numerous outpatient centers in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie Counties. The Florida region is an integral part of Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, where providing outstanding patient care is based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Physicians at Cleveland Clinic are experts in the treatment of complex conditions that are difficult to diagnose. For more information about Cleveland Clinic Florida, visit www.clevelandclinicflorida.org. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

