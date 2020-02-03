Cleveland Financial Group® Enhances Its Team With the Addition of Industry Veteran

CLEVELAND, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Financial Group® (CFG) announced today that Douglas J Ambrose, CFP® has joined Cleveland Financial Group® as a Partner and Financial Planner. "Ambrose's philosophical approach to comprehensively serving clients is an ideal fit with our team," said Jeremy DiTullio, the group's Founding Partner. Doug will be available to consult with clients at both CFG's Beachwood and Westlake, OH office locations.

Cleveland Financial Group® is composed of financial planners who have prodigious experience in wealth management, executive-focused planning, and sophisticated wealth transfer strategies.

Ambrose cited the firm's client-centered, independent-minded financial planning culture as being critical in his decision to affiliate.

"Doug is a knowledgeable and diligent planner who brings 18 years of industry experience to our firm," said DiTullio. "His vision to grow his advice based practice and work closely with his clientele is well aligned with our values and the resources that are available here."

Cleveland Financial Group's Westlake office is located at 2001 Crocker Road, Suite 400 in Westlake Ohio. The Beachwood office is located at 28601 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 300. Doug can be reached directly at 440-617-6715 or by email at Doug.Ambrose@clevelandfg.com.

Registered associates of Cleveland Financial Group® are registered representatives of Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp., a broker/dealer (member SIPC) and registered investment advisor. Insurance offered through Lincoln affiliates and other fine companies. Cleveland Financial Group® is a marketing name for business conducted through Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp.

CRN-2931164-013020

