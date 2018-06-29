Cleveland Law Firm Offers Free Transportation for July 4th to Decrease Drunk Driving

Roughly 40% of all motor traffic fatalities occur during Independence Day weekend. Tittle & Perlmuter is a personal injury law firm in Cleveland that represents victims of serious auto injuries. By offering the Get Home Alive Free Holiday Rides, the firm aims to protect the entire greater Cleveland area and community.

The program is open to all members of the community traveling in the Cleveland/Elyria metro areas during Independence Day and the Saturday prior. The program is run on every major holiday including Labor Day, Halloween, New Year's Eve, St. Patrick's Day, and Cinco de Mayo. All of the details on how to apply for reimbursement: https://tittlelawfirm.com/our-firm/community/get-home-alive/

To be eligible, riders must be 21 and over and take an Uber, Lyft, Taxi, or other transportation service in the Cleveland and Elyria metro areas. Rides must be taken between 5 PM on June 30th and 10AM on July 1st in addition to 5 PM on July 4th to 10AM on July 5th. The offer is valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination with a maximum value of $30.00. Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 250 submissions, limit one reimbursement per household.

In order to qualify for reimbursement, riders must send a copy of the receipt, a photocopy of a valid driver's license, and a PayPal associated email address within 7 days by email to Kaylee@tittlelawfirm.com or by mail to:

Tittle & Perlmuter, LLC

2012 W. 25th St. Suite 716

Cleveland, OH 44113

Tittle & Perlmuter, founded in 2015, is a personal injury law firm based in Cleveland, with additional offices in Elyria and Lakewood. The firm's focus is on cases involving medical malpractice, nursing home abuse and neglect, and catastrophic injury cases, such as brain and spinal cord injuries.

Community members can learn more about the Get Home Alive Free Holiday Rides program by going to our website at https://tittlelawfirm.com/our-firm/community/get-home-alive/.

Questions about the program can be directed to Kaylee Anchulis by calling 440-799-2324 or emailing kaylee@tittlelawfirm.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleveland-law-firm-offers-free-transportation-for-july-4th-to-decrease-drunk-driving-300674900.html

SOURCE Tittle & Perlmuter

Related Links

https://tittlelawfirm.com

