Cleveland Market President of First Horizon Bank, Logan Young, Named Manager of Business Banking for East Tennessee Region

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today that Logan Young, Cleveland Market President, will also serve as Manager of Business Banking for the East Tennessee Region.

With a decade of banking experience and three years as Cleveland's Market President, Young has a proven ability to deliver strategic financial solutions, develop successful banking teams and support market growth initiatives. His expertise and experience in leadership strengthens the momentum of the fast-growing East Tennessee region.

Logan Young - First Horizon Bank

"Logan continues to excel as a leader in Cleveland, and we're excited to welcome him to Chattanooga and Knoxville as he expands his duties," said Richard Shaffer, East Regional President for First Horizon Bank. "In this expanded role he will continue to work closely with internal partners and community organizations to connect clients with valuable solutions. His leadership experience, client-first mindset and commitment to building relationships makes him an asset to the region's expanding First Horizon team."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank